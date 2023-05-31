Gators Men’s Golf Plays for National Title

Share Facebook

Wednesday afternoon, at 4:35, the Gators men’s golf team will play Georgia Tech in the NCAA Golf National Championship Finals.

The teams will play at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Florida will be playing for a national title.

https://twitter.com/FloridaGators/status/1663934121289056256

Gators NCAA National Championship History

The championship started May 26 and will end today with a team taking home a national title.

The Gators have made 56 appearances at the NCAA National Championship. They have won four national titles and are hoping to take home a fifth this afternoon. They hold the second most national titles in the SEC and tie for eighth in the nation — 1968, 1973, 1993 and 2001.

The Gators have 16 SEC Championships, 165 Team Tournament wins, 100 Individual Tournament Medalists, 143 All SEC Honors and 25 SEC Individual Champions.

This will be Florida’s first time qualifying for the match play.

Georgia Tech Men’s Golf History

The Yellow Jackets have never won a national championship title; however, they have placed second four times. Georgia Tech has never played in a championship match, making this their first time in program history. One can only imagine their eagerness to bring home the trophy this year.

It's Natty Day at the #NCAAGolf Championship! Jackets take on the Gators at 4:35pm Eastern time looking to win their first golf national championship. Can we repeat this scene?

Watch: Golf Channel (5pm ET)

Match scores: https://t.co/FIuBiDCwIr pic.twitter.com/oH6Ua9sljH — Georgia Tech Golf (@GTGolf) May 31, 2023

Gators Semifinals Recap

Tuesday night, the Gators beat No. 6 Florida State in the semifinals, advancing themselves to the finals.

Ricky Castillo won in 21 holes, placing the Gators over Florida State 3-2. The Seminoles were up 2-0 on 15.

Fred Biondi and John DuBois assisted Castillo by tying up the match at 2-2. Biondi won the 17th hole and got the first point on 18 with a tap-in par. DuBois won the 18th hole.

Castillo and Brett Roberts tied on the 10th and 18th hole.

The Gators would eventually go on to win the 21-hole match.

Georgia Tech Semifinals Recap

Georgia Tech took home a win against North Carolina Tuesday with extra holes. The Yellow Jackets took the win over North Carolina 3-2.