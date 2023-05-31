SEC Announces Florida Football Game Times

Share Facebook

The SEC has officially released the game times for the Gators‘ first four football games of the season.

Utah

Florida travels to Salt Lake City on Aug. 31 to compete against Utah to open the season at the Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The game is set to air on ESPN at 8 p.m.

This will be the first time in 30 years that the Gators play a regular season football game on a Thursday.

This will be the Gators’ first time on the road to face the Utes; however, it’s not their first matchup with them as the two teams faced in Gainesville to open Florida’s 2022-23 season. The Gators defeated Utah 29-26 in that game.

The only other time the teams had met up was in 1977 when the Gators took the victory 38-29.

McNeese State

Next up, the Gators will open the season at home vs. McNeese State on Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

This will be the first time in school history the two teams will share the field.

Tennessee

In week three, at home, the Gators will host the Tennessee Volunteers for the 53rd time at 7 p.m.

The last time the two SEC teams matched up, the game kicked-off in Neyland Stadium as Florida’s Anthony Richardson led both teams in passing yards, as well as rushing yards, and Justin Shorter lead in receiving yards for the Gators. The Orange & Blue did fall to the Vols, however, 38-33 in a hard fought battle in Knoxville.

The Florida-Tennessee rivalry will continue, as the Gators will be looking to redeem themselves from their previous matchup.

Charlotte

The Gators will welcome Charlotte to The Swamp Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. This will be the Charlotte 49ers’ first-ever matchup with the Florida Gators.