Rays Offense Sputters in Second Straight Loss to Cubs

Share Facebook

Twitter

On Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays (39-18) posted their second consecutive loss, falling 2-1 to the Chicago Cubs (24-30). The Rays have scored just one run in their last 18 innings, which is raising concerns about how sustainable their success is.

Back at it tomorrow afternoon pic.twitter.com/Ef1rvVWey3 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 31, 2023

That Was Quick

Despite a disheartening 1-0 defeat on Monday, Tampa Bay was hopeful to even the series behind the arm of ace pitcher Shane McClanahan. The 26-year-old lefty had not yet recorded a loss on the season, and he seemed untouchable.

That is, until second baseman Nico Hoerner stepped up to the plate. On McClanahan’s first pitch of the game, Hoerner ambushed a fastball and drove it into the stands in left center field. With the starter’s pitch count at one, the Rays were already playing from behind.

No Crooked Numbers

After the Hoerner blast, McClanahan buckled down and pitched a gem. Until the sixth inning, he did not allow a runner to get as far as third base.

However, in the sixth inning, Rays fielders Brandon Lowe and Josh Lowe had other plans. To open the bottom half of the inning, Chicago outfielder Ian Happ skied a lazy fly ball into shallow right field.

In 99 cases out of 100, that’s an easy out for a defense that is considered to be one of the best in the MLB. That was not the case this time — neither Lowe went for it, and it fell between the two for a double. With only one legitimate hit later in the inning, the Cubs were able to manufacture the go-ahead run.

https://twitter.com/BallyRays/status/1663743700080394241?s=20

Time for the Panic Button?

For Rays fans, these consecutive losses are concerning, but they are not necessarily indicative of a collapse.

After a dynamic start to the season where every facet of the team was firing on all cylinders, there was bound to be a decline. Following the first 10 series of the season, the team was on pace to win 132 games. Historically, that is just not sustainable.

They have made a mediocre pitching staff look very sharp over their past two outings. However, baseball is a game of streaks, and a rough patch in late May is not the end of the world.