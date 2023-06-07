Gators
The Florida Gators women's track and field team practices on June 4. Photo courtesy of Gabriella Whisler.

Gators Track and Field Looks to Repeat Sweep of NCAA Outdoor Championships

Ryan Hirsh June 7, 2023 Gators Track and Field, NCAA, SEC, Track and Field 292 Views

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s track and field teams begin their quest to repeat as NCAA Outdoor Champions on Wednesday.

The Gators are looking to take home the program’s 14th national championship in Austin, Texas. Florida has 23 athletes, 14 women and nine men, competing in a total of 24 events. Their 30 entries are second most in the nation.

Florida sat at the top of the rankings all season, with the women currently ranked No. 2 and the men No. 4.

A Look at the SEC Season for the Gators

The team also had three athletes win SEC Outdoor Track and Field awards this season. Ryan Willie won SEC Men’s Outdoor Runner of the Year, Jasmine Moore won SEC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and Alida van Daalen won SEC Women’s Outdoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.

At the SEC Outdoor Championships, the men’s team placed sixth and the women placed second. Florida also won seven gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the SEC Championship.

Florida Gators Men’s NCAA Championship Events

For the men, the Gators have entries in the following events:

Florida Gators Women’s NCAA Championship Events

On the women’s side, the Gators will compete in the following events:

The first event on Wednesday is the men’s 4×100 semifinals, which begins at 7:32 p.m. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will continue through Saturday night.

About Ryan Hirsh

Ryan Hirsh is a junior Journalism student at the University of Florida with a Sport Media specialization and a certificate in Sport Management. He is a sports-focused creative videographer and editor from Greenwich, CT.

