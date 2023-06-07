Gators Track and Field Looks to Repeat Sweep of NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Florida Gators men’s and women’s track and field teams begin their quest to repeat as NCAA Outdoor Champions on Wednesday.
The Gators are looking to take home the program’s 14th national championship in Austin, Texas. Florida has 23 athletes, 14 women and nine men, competing in a total of 24 events. Their 30 entries are second most in the nation.
Florida sat at the top of the rankings all season, with the women currently ranked No. 2 and the men No. 4.
A Look at the SEC Season for the Gators
The team also had three athletes win SEC Outdoor Track and Field awards this season. Ryan Willie won SEC Men’s Outdoor Runner of the Year, Jasmine Moore won SEC Women’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and Alida van Daalen won SEC Women’s Outdoor Freshman Field Athlete of the Year.
At the SEC Outdoor Championships, the men’s team placed sixth and the women placed second. Florida also won seven gold, two silver and six bronze medals at the SEC Championship.
Florida Gators Men’s NCAA Championship Events
For the men, the Gators have entries in the following events:
- 100m: Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory
- 200m: Robert Gregory, Jacory Patterson
- 400m: Ryan Willie, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jevaughn Powell
- 400m Hurdles: Collin Sieffert
- 4×100: Willie, Patterson, Austin, Gregory
- 4×400: Powell, Bamidele, Patterson, Willie
- Long Jump: Malcom Clemons
- Triple Jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie
Florida Gators Women’s NCAA Championship Events
On the women’s side, the Gators will compete in the following events:
- 100m: Kynnedy Flannel
- 200m: Talitha Diggs, Kynnedy Flannel
- 400m: Talitha Diggs
- 800m: Imogen Barrett
- 1500m: Gabrielle Wilkinson
- 5000m: Parker Valby
- 100m Hurdles: Grace Stark
- 400m Hurdles: Vanessa Watson
- 4×100: Ramiah Elliott, Stark, Jayla Hollis, Flannel
- 4×400: Elliott, Diggs, Hollis, Watson
- High Jump: Claire Bryant
- Long Jump: Claire Bryant, Jasmine Moore
- Triple Jump: Jasmine Moore
- Shot Put: Alida Van Daalen
- Discus: Alida Van Daalen
- Heptathlon: Sterling Lester
The first event on Wednesday is the men’s 4×100 semifinals, which begins at 7:32 p.m. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will continue through Saturday night.