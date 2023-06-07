Gator Hoops Looks to Add Zyon Pullin

Share Facebook

Florida Gators basketball is looking to add point guard Zyon Pullin to the roster this offseason. The UC Riverside guard gave his final transfer list of Florida and LSU after withdrawing from the NBA draft, his agent Scoot Nichols told ESPN.

Season with Highlanders

The 6-foot-4 guard’s journey from his freshman year to his senior year has been tremendous. In his freshman season, Pullin played in 31 games averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds. He would then take a big leap in his sophomore season, playing in 22 games averaging 12.1 points, 4.5 assists and 4.9 rebounds. That year, he was named All-Big West honorable mention. Also, he was a two-time Big West Player of the Week.

In his junior year, he would take another leap, playing in 27 games averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds. Additionally, he was named to the All-Big West second team, Big West All-Academic and entered the Top 10 in program history in career assists. His senior season would be his best, playing in 29 games while averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists 4.4 rebounds and was named first-team All-Big West.

NEWS: UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin has cut his list to five schools, per his agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management: Florida

Gonzaga

LSU

Michigan

Xavier Averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. Averaged 48% from FG and nearly 40% from 3P.… pic.twitter.com/e3dPlMmoi1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 31, 2023

What Makes Pullin Special?

After pulling out of the NBA draft after reportedly getting plenty of interest from major programs across the country, Pullin entered the transfer portal as a graduate student. He has listed LSU and Florida as his top two choices. Pullin developed into a dangerous scorer this season, and he’s one of the top-five available guards in the transfer portal.

NEWS: UC Riverside guard Zyon Pullin is withdrawing from the NBA draft and remains in the transfer portal, his agent, Scott Nichols, told ESPN. Just finished workout with the Pistons. Pullin has cut his list to five schools:

• Florida

• LSU

• Xavier

• Gonzaga

• Michigan pic.twitter.com/8Bx94h6MKF — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 31, 2023

How Would Pullin Fit with the Gators?

Pullin would fit into Todd Golden’s squad with Florida needing depth at the point guard spot. He could bring elite scoring and play making. His shooting percentage from the field is 48.6% and from beyond the arc, 39.4%. He could team up with Riley Kugel, who averaged 9.9 points, one assist and 2.8 rebounds in his freshman year.