Tampa Bay Rays Drop Opener to Oakland A’s

The Tampa Bay Rays, the team with the best record in baseball, lost to the team with the worst record on Monday.

The Oakland Athletics were riding a five-game win streak as they traveled back to Oakland to take on the Rays. They would continue their hot streak, taking the Rays down 4-3 in the first game of the series.

Back-to-back homers for the streaking A's. pic.twitter.com/TNtYYVkn7L — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2023

Tampa Bay Was on a Hot Streak

Heading into Monday, the Rays were sitting at 48-20 and were 8-2 in their last ten games. Their hot streak included series wins over the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

Straight up the best team in baseball. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/Pxs9tboftA — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 11, 2023

Oakland Extinguished Tampa Bay’s Flames

The A’s sat at the bottom of the league’s standings at 17-50 before Monday night’s game. However, it was the A’s who looked to be the MLB’s hottest team after their series opening victory against the Rays.

Make it 6 straight for the green and gold! The @Athletics take it to baseball's best team. pic.twitter.com/YOh9stTbGV — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2023

Off Night For Rays

Zach Eflin was on the mound for Tampa Bay’s first game against the A’s and turned in his shortest outing this season. Before the game, Eflin was 8-1 on the season with a 2.97 ERA and 66 strikeouts. Oakland forced Eflin’s first exit before five innings this season, as they scored four runs on five hits through 4.2 inning, forcing Eflin to be pulled for Kevin Kelly. No other Rays pitcher allowed a run in the game.

Recap 6/12/23 Final: #Rays 3 #Athletics 4 Arms *Eflin (L, 8-2) 4.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K

Kelly 1.1 IP, 1 K

Armstrong 1 IP, 1 H

Stephenson 1 IP, 1 K pic.twitter.com/JeYdAqfeUI — TB Rays Republic (@TBRaysRepublic) June 13, 2023

Rays Offense Cools Off

On the offensive side, Tampa managed to get three runs and five hits off Oakland’s James Kaprielian through six innings. All three runs that Tampa scored in Monday’s game came in the top of the sixth inning. Luke Raley reached base on a bunt single and a Jose Siri home run brought Raley and Josh Lowe, who was also walked, across home plate.

The top of the sixth inning also featured one of the season’s more confusing ejections so far. After seemingly arguing about a called strike, Tampa Bay third baseman Isaac Paredes was ejected by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.

Isaac Paredes gets ejected for… something? pic.twitter.com/VM40JwrYOc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 13, 2023

The Tampa Bay Rays will took to bounce back in game two of their series on Tuesday. Jalen Beeks will take the mound for the Rays against Oakland’s Hogan Harris.