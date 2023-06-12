Jaguars-]
Kyle Larson (5) and Aric Almirola top left, lead the field to start the second of two qualifying auto races for the NASCAR Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

Daytona Speedway May Host Future Jaguars Games

lukeadragna June 12, 2023 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NASCAR, NFL 147 Views

The Jacksonville Jaguars may find temporary refuge at the Daytona International Speedway while the team faces potential homelessness for up to two years due to proposed renovations at TIAA Bank Field.

Speedway president Frank Kelleher confirmed that the two parties met Friday. Moreover, Kelleher is rumored to have a willingness to assist Jacksonville with its facility needs.

 

The team’s lease at TIAA Bank Field expires in 2029, and renovations or a new stadium are necessary for securing a new lease. This requires NFL approval and the support of 75% of the league’s owners. If an agreement is reached between the city and the franchise for a two-year improvement plan, the Jaguars would have to play their home games elsewhere.

Jaguars President Mark Lamping has considered alternative venues like Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida. Additionally, Camping World Stadium in Orlando and Hodges Stadium at the University of North Florida are other possible options.

Daytona International Speedway offers a unique solution. However, it’s likely it would require significant costly infrastructure changes to fill the needs of the typical NFL experience. Though, this isn’t the first time a racetrack has been the host site of a football game. Bristol Motor Speedway hosted the “Biggest College Football Game Ever” between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers in 2016, seating over 100,000 fans.

Tags

About lukeadragna

Check Also

Former Gator Football Star Zach Carter Discusses Successful Rookie Year in Cincinnati

Former Florida defensive tackle Zach Carter will enter the second season on his four-year rookie …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties