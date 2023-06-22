Mike Holloway and Jasmine Moore Receive USTFCCCA Outdoor National Awards

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators track and field programs are no strangers to coming in first place. For the last 21 years, head coach Mike Holloway has lead the program to multiple championships and has developed some of the best track athletes in the country. Tuesday, Holloway was presented with the USTFCCCA Outdoor Men’s Coach of the Year award, earning his 13th national award.

Additionally, Jasmine Moore was awarded the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year. Moore is a stand out triple-jumper for the Gators women’s track and field team. This award is her third Field Athlete of the Year honor of her career.

USTFCCCA National Awards are here and the Gators take home ✌️ 🔷 Mike Holloway- Men's Coach of the Year

🔶Jasmine Moore- Women's Field Athlete of the Year 📰: https://t.co/LYH1XW3SRJ#GoGators 🐊| @HeadGatorTRK @Jasmineemoo pic.twitter.com/Dj3YPyHBRa — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 20, 2023

Holloway History

Holloway took the job as the head coach in 2002 and has spent his time building multiple winning programs. He has accumulated multiple awards in his time in Gainesville, receiving this award six times. He also earned the award in 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2022. Moreover, he’s won five indoor season awards, including the Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Coach of the Year in 2022.

Holloway recently led the men’s team to the NCAA Title, this year, highlighted by the 4×400 relay team.

After finishing sixth at the SEC Championships, many counted out the Gators. But Holloway reminded reporters and fans in a press conference on June 13 that “people should pay attention, we do this every year.”

“We’re not an SEC team this year so at the end of the day, our plan and our goal was always to be at our best at the National Championships,” he said.

Moore had an outstanding performance this season in the triple jump and long jump. She recorded 16 points at the NCAA Outdoor Championships and took home the gold and bronze medal. Also, she won two gold medals for both triple and long jump at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Moore is a remarkable athlete who has earned her place as the two-time Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, including her recent title as the Women’s Field Athlete of the Year.