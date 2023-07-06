Trinity Thomas Named 2023 SEC Female Athlete of the Year

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gymnast Trinity Thomas has not stopped winning and preparing for competition since she scored the final perfect 10 of her collegiate career in April. After Thomas announced her continued enrollment to the University of Florida on June 26 to pursue her second Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship, she was awarded another accomplishment. Thursday, Thomas was named the 2023 SEC Female Athlete of the Year.

A Gator has now earned the SEC Athlete of the Year honor a league-leading 15 times. Thomas is the seventh Gator athlete to be named the Roy F. Kramer Southeastern Conference Female Athlete of the Year, and the first since gymnast Bridget Sloan and UF softball players Lauren Haeger (2015) and Hannah Rogers (2014) won in consecutive seasons.

Florida’s last two SEC Male Athlete of the Year came in back-to-back years. Swimmer Caeleb Dressel won the award in 2018 while track star Grant Holloway took home the award in 2019. Moreover, Florida’s seven male and eight female SEC Athlete of the Year honors leads the conference. Thomas’s official statement is below:

Additionally, Thomas and the male winner, LSU baseball player Dylan Crews, were selected by a vote of the league’s athletics directors.

“What a great honor for Trinity,” head coach Jenny Rowland said. “Throughout her career, she put everything – both in and out of the gym – that she could for her team. The SEC Female Athlete of the Year is truly a well-earned and well-deserved honor for Trinity. Her Gator family couldn’t be more proud of her.”

Olympic Plans

Following this announcement, Thomas went on Twitter to tell the public about how she has begun training for the 2024 Olympic Trials. The U.S Olympic Team Trials takes place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, starting on June 27, 2024. Between school, athletics and everything in between, Thomas has a lot to work on, and plenty more to announce.