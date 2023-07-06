Former Gators Offensive Line Coach Steve Addazio Talks Former Coaching Days and Current with Aggies

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Gators offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Steve Addazio joined Sport Scene to discuss his time with the Gators and his current role with Texas A&M. Addazio spent a total of six seasons at the University of Florida serving as the team’s offensive line coach, assistant coach and offensive coordinator. In the spring of 2022, Addazio joined the Texas A&M staff and is entering his second season as the Aggies’ offensive line coach.

Under former Florida head coach Urban Meyer, Addazio coached one of the most talented college football teams, winning two national championships. He said coaching those teams was special.

It was a truly historic time to be part of the Florida football program during this era. However, this didn’t come without challenges faced while dealing with the “alpha personalities” on the team. The Gators looked unstoppable during this period but it didn’t come without facing adversity off the field. As it turned out, he was up for the task. He explained what it was like handling the different personalities on and off the field in a competitive environment.

Time With the Aggies

As the 2023 college football season approaches, the development of the offensive line looks to get a boost at Texas A&M. After climbing to the mountaintop of college football in the early 2000s, a new opportunity lies ahead for Addazio. Even after the success throughout his career, there’s still hurdles to climb. He discusses the bigger picture that he wants to focus on moving forward in his career.

The Aggies had a disappointing 2023 season, finishing 5-7 overall and just 2-6 in the SEC. The team failed to make a bowl appearance, and Jimbo Fisher’s squad will look to get back to competing in the SEC.