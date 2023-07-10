USA Men’s National Soccer Team Advances to Gold Cup Semifinal

Share Facebook

Twitter

USA Men’s soccer has advanced to the Gold Cup Semifinal. After an edge-of-your-seat game against Canada many fans believed that the north would come off the field victorious. After the extra time clock had expired both teams were tied with two goals each. Brandon Vasquez and Scott Kennedy each scored a goal for the United States at the 88′ and 114′ respectively. While Steven Vitoria and Jacob Shaffelburg scored a goal 90’+3′ and 109′ respectively. Thanks to the defensive effort of USA goalie, Matt Turner, Team USA was able to clench on to the quarter-final success. They will now be up against Panama this upcoming Wednesday, July 12.

This magic moment 💫 pic.twitter.com/wxtHkkJQpI — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) July 10, 2023

What to Expect from Panama

Panama made their debut in the Gold Cup in 1993. 2023 marks their tenth consecutive appearance in the competition. Panama’s current team leaders include left wing Ismael Diaz, midfielder Edgar Barcenas and forward Jose Fajardo. Panama is coming off an impressive four-goal win against Qatar where they left the 2022 World Cup host scoreless. This Central American team plays very well together. Their players seem to have built a rapport amongst one another seeing as though they play together on several teams. Their coach, Thomas Christiansen, a Denmark native, is also using his over 15 years of experience as a coach and player to lead his team against the US.

DÍAZ DOES IT AGAIN! PANAMA HAS BEEN ELECTRIC IN THIS MATCH 🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/KzttLl7NNA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 9, 2023

What Changes Will Team USA Make?

The USA Men’s National Team’ s coach, Gregg Berhalter, is going to have to go back to the drawing board with his midfielders. Midfielders Alejandro Zendejas and Julian Gressel produced a subpar performance against Canada in the quarterfinals. The duo was scoreless after minimal shot attempts, which almost cost the National Team their spot in the cup.

Nevertheless, the Red, White & Blue spirit is big and strong which keeps fans of the National team hopeful that they can pull out a win against Panama in the upcoming Semifinals.