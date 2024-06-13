United States Soccer Draws With Brazil In Copa America Warm-up Match

Share Facebook

The United States men’s national soccer team drew 1-1 against Brazil in Orlando on Wednesday.

With an attendance of more than 60,000 fans, the Allstate Continental Clásico marked the last game for both teams before they compete in Copa America.

All even after 90. pic.twitter.com/IP9hz8bXVp — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2024

Getting Back on Track

The U.S. bounced back after a tough loss to Colombia on the weekend. They earned a good result against one of the top teams competing at the Copa America and will go into the tournament on a high note.

The game was the first draw for the USMNT against Brazil in their history and showed much improvement.

Although a bit shaky to start, the back line looked much more solid Wednesday than the previous match. They continuously headed away crosses into the box and center back Tim Ream was able to string together counter attacks from the back.

The team was also able to improve on its lackluster finishing. They put seven of their 12 shots on target and were able to convert on a well-executed free kick from Christian Pulisic to level the score in the 26th minute.

The unique goal came from a designed play from the coaching staff. Set up directly in front of goal just outside the penalty box, USMNT players stood in a wall in front of Brazil’s net before breaking off and leaving an opening for Pulisic to squeeze the ball just to the right of the goalkeeper.

Bright Spots For U.S.

A man of the match performance for goalkeeper Matt Turner was the biggest story of the night. The shot-stopper had 11 saves on the night, a career best when playing for his country. Turner has come up big for the U.S. in past tournaments. If he can carry this performance into Copa America, they can make a deep run this summer.

A brick wall and @michelobultra Superior Man of the Match! Go on, @headdturnerr 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/w4B6OWTJuC — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 13, 2024

The midfield saw a successful game as well. The pairing of Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah proved deadly.

McKennie provided valuable service to the attackers as usual, including a near miss from Pulisic in the second half. Musah showed a great defensive work rate and was a safety outlet for the backline when they were in trouble. He also opened the game with a whistling shot that hit the crossbar and just missed the right side of the goal line.

Tyler Adams’ return to the lineup is another thing for USMNT fans to rejoice in. The midfielder subbed on in the second half after missing the match against Colombia and dealing with injuries throughout the season. He had a solid 20 minutes of action and will be an important piece for the rest of the summer.

Copa America Approaching

The Unites States will now focus on Copa America, which kicks off June 20 in the United States.

The USMNT’s first group stage match will be on June 23 against Bolivia in Arlington, Texas.