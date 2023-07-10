Gator Appearances in the MLB All-Star Break

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators are one of the leading teams in the nation when it comes to the number of players found on MLB rosters. Specifically, some of these players have even made appearances in the All-Stars.

Pete “Polar Bear” Alonso for the Mets

Pete Alonso, a former Gator who currently plays for the New York Mets has played in the All-Star game three times. The Mets drafted him in 2016 and since then he has been a standout player. Alonso currently has 170 home-runs, ranking fifth for the greatest total home-runs for the Mets. He also holds the record for the greatest number of home runs hit at Citi Field in New York, recently surpassing Lucas Duda who previously held the record.

Alonso even made an appearance in the MLB All-Star Game three times and won the home run derby back-to-back. He secured the title in 2019 in Cleveland and again in 2021 in Colorado.

He was then inevitably invited in 2023, and will make his third appearance in the All Star Home Run Derby Monday night in Seattle.

Pete Alonso looks to reclaim the @tmobile #HRDerby title tomorrow night! Will he win for the third time? pic.twitter.com/O5ebrv037j — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2023

Mike Zunino for the Rays in 2021

Additionally, former Gator and current Tampa Bay Rays catcher, Mike Zunino made his first appearance in the All-Stars in 2021. His powerful work at bat and excellent defense behind the plate as catcher made him a valuable addition to the roster in 2021.

Gator Made

So far, Florida has produced 84 MLB players (and counting). These players have advanced onto great teams all across the country, some of these including Harrison Bader from the Yankees, Anthony Desclafani from the Giants, Brady Singer from the Royals, Dane Dunning from the Rangers and the list goes on.

The number of Gators in the major leagues continues to grow with former gators Wyatt Langford, Hurston Waldrep, Brandon Sproat and Josh Rivera recently advancing to the next level after hearing their names called in the 2023 MLB Draft.