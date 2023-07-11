AL Central Standings at All-Star Break

Share Facebook

With the MLB All-Star break here at full effect, the middle of the season for MLB is here and the AL central standings are looking close.

The Cleveland Guardians are at the top of the division with a record of 45 wins and 45 losses. The Minnesota Twins are a close second with a record of 45-46, while the Detroit Tigers are in third with a record of 39-50. The bottom two teams are the Chicago White Sox who are 38-54 and the Kansas City Royals at 26-65.

Cleveland Guardians Top the Standings

The Cleveland Guardians unfortunately finished the first half of the season with a loss to the Kansas City Royals, but managed to keep a positive record of 6-4 in their last 10 games and beat the Royals 3-1 in the season series.

The barehand play off the wall to the missile from shallow right to the soft hands and lunge tag from the catcher. This is art.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/CjmZM2ICIh — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 8, 2023

Leading the Cleveland Guardians in hits and homeruns is third Baseman Jose Ramirez with 97 hits and 14 homeruns. The Guardians hope he can increase his workload to help them win the division.

Minnesota Twins are a Close Second

The Minnesota Twins finished the first half of the season with a record of 5-5 on their last 10 games. Leading the Twins in hits is shortstop, Carlos Correa, with 69 hits. Leading the team in strikeouts is Pablo Lopez with 138 strikeouts.

Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers finished their last ten games with a record of 5-5 same as the Twins. Leading in hits and homeruns is first basemen Spencer Torkelson with 76 hits and 12 homeruns. Leading the Tigers in strikeouts is Eduardo Rodriguez with 74 strikeouts. Meanwhile, All-Star pitcher Michael Lorenzen has 66 strikeouts.

.@Lorenzen55's making it look easy like Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/L26SW72gI8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 25, 2023

Bottom of the Division

The Chicago White Sox closed out the first half of the season with a brutal record of 3-7 in their last 10 games. Although the White Sox trail the Tigers by a few games, they still have a shot at the division.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Royals are struggling this season with only 26 wins to account account for. Despite this rough first half of the season, this opens up opportunities for players to make a name for themselves.

In conclusion, it is a close race for the AL Central standings because all teams appear to be close in ranking. The second half of the season is going to be interesting to see who will be able to pull away and take the division.