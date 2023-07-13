Florida Gators Win Men’s Capital One Cup

Share Facebook

Twitter

For Gator sports fans, last year may have been a disappointment for those who follow football and basketball, but the final standings to the Men’s Capital One Cup shows the strength of the school’s athletics. Florida finished in first place in the men’s cup standings, edging out Stanford which finished second and Penn State in third. This marks the third time the Gators have won the competition, tied for most on the men’s side.

Gators capture the Men’s Capital One Cup 🏆#GoGators pic.twitter.com/8lsf1wJRU3 — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) July 13, 2023

How Capital One Cup Works

The Cup standings are measured by where a school finishes in the final standings of a NCAA affiliated sport. Major sports like baseball, basketball and football get more points than minor sports like tennis, golf and swimming. For example, the Gators finished second in the College World Series which awarded them 36 points since baseball is a major sport. Florida also won the 2023 Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship, which added 20 points to their total because it’s a minor sport.

Despite having a losing record last year in football and the basketball team failing the make the NCAA tournament, other sports thrived. Golf won the national championship, indoor track and field finished third and swimming and diving finished sixth. These results added another 35 points to Florida’s final total of 91. Stanford, which finished second, had 83 points. This gave the Gators their third Cup title and the first since the 2011-12 academic year.

Cup History

The Capital One Cup began in 2010 and awards a men’s and women’s champion every academic year which begins in the fall and ends in the spring. Florida won the inaugural men’s championship and also have earned one women’s title. The Gator men’s side are also the only athletic program to win the Cup in back-to-back years which happened during the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. Next year, the Gators look to edge out Stanford for the most Men’s Cup titles won.