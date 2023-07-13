Rays Set to Resume Second Half Action

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Tampa Bay Rays had a historic start to their season. As a small market team, it can become difficult to stack wins in the MLB. In a league that is driven by paying for the most expensive superstars, the Rays do just the opposite. With an elite scouting department, the organization is able to put a quality product on the field year in and year out. Tampa Bay’s front office is impressive and continuously finds hidden gems. All of these factors contributed to having the best start to a regular season that Rays fans have ever seen.

A Historic Start

This team wasted no time jumping ahead in the win column. Led by All-Stars Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz, the Rays won their first 14 games of the seasons. They became the first team to accomplish this in the live ball era. During this undefeated start, they had the best run differential since 1884. With the beginning to the season Tampa Bay had, the team is looking as a favorite to make it to the World Series. The Rays became the fifth ball club during the World Series era to start 28-7 or better. The previous four teams would all make it to the Fall Classic.

The team’s success during the month of April was truly unprecedented. It was especially remarkable considering the lead they gained within the division. As the American League East was looked at as perhaps the strongest division in baseball, the Rays were up for the task. When they grabbed a lead in the division standings early, they didn’t look back. Tampa has been in first place in the AL East since Opening Day.

The Rays plus-46 run differential through the first eight games of the season ranks as the largest ever in the Modern Era (since 1900). pic.twitter.com/o9jPlSh7F6 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 9, 2023

Red Hot Rays Cool Off

The regular season is not a sprint, it’s a marathon. After a scorching first couple of months, the team hit a bit of a bump in the road. Speculation began, and critics said their April schedule was very easy and they wouldn’t be able to compete with the stronger teams. However, when you have a record-breaking start to a season, it sets an almost impossibly high standard.

Slumps are simply impossible to avoid during the gauntlet that is the MLB season. However, the slump that the Rays endured during late June and into July was an eye-opening stretch. They went 10-13 during this run, and suddenly looked nothing like the team they were in April. After losing the last series before the All-Star break to the Atlanta Braves, they saw their losing streak reach seven games. Their once comfortable lead in the AL East has now dwindled down to just two games. Needless to say, a much-needed break was needed for the Rays as they look to go into the second half of the season full steam ahead.

The Rays have now lost seven straight games pic.twitter.com/0Z8U5PLT9c — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 9, 2023

Getting Back on Track

Tampa Bay is not shying away from how they feel about their recent play. However, having some time during the break will help the ball club clear their minds. The team will open second half play on the road against the Kansas City Royals Friday at 8:10 p.m. The Rays will turn to right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow to try to get back to their winning ways. The Orioles are hot on the heels of Tampa Bay, only trailing by two games in the division. The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays also find themselves lurking in the division standings.

Simply winning the division is far from the only goal manager Kevin Cash has. The Rays have appeared in the postseason in four consecutive seasons. Although the team made it to the 2020 World Series, they have yet to win a ring. If this team, with one of the lowest payrolls in all of baseball, brings a title to Tampa, they’ll have changed the way that a modern baseball team has constructed its roster. The early success of this team is nothing that the fanbase should bat their eyes at. Needless to say, the hot start to the season will merely be forgotten if the club can’t right the ship in the second half.