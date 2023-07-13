Gator Football Recruitment Continues to Win

Share Facebook

As of late, the Gator football recruiting team has been busy at work putting together a stellar recruiting class. With recruits flocking into Gainesville, the coaching staff’s recruiting ability keeps Florida in national contention. Currently sitting at No.3 in the 247Sports 2023 Recruit Football Team Rankings, the Gators continue to add more commitments as the offseason continues. With the addition of new talent, UF jumped 10 spots in the recruitment ranks. Let’s take a look at the past, present and future to dive deep into how well this program is getting talent in the door.

Ten Spot Talent

Wednesday, the addition of three-star defensive line recruit Kendall Jackson added to the Gators’ already star-studded list of talent. 247Sports analyst Blake Alderman joined Sport Scene to talk about Jackson’s projected role on the team.

Social media reacts to #UF keeping edge Kendall Jackson home https://t.co/ylCGe0L3o8 — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) July 12, 2023

Jackson is the latest player secured in a long list of recruits for Florida, following four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal from Leesburg, Virginia.

Looking Forward

Currently, the Gator football recruiting team boasts an impressive 2024 class. However, they continue to add to their roster with each coming day as new recruits choose dates to decide their official commitment to a college to play for. Currently, Alderman has his eyes set on three Florida natives who show potential to be future Gators. Cornerback Teddy Foster from Sarasota, safety Ashton Hampton out of Tallahassee and DeAntre Robinson from Orlando are all three-star defensive standouts. Here’s Alderman with the scoop on each recruit individually.

With the recruiting season still active as ever, Florida still has ample time to pick up commitments. However, the draft class that has been secured so far shows more than enough promise. Fans should walk away from this offseason excited for the future.