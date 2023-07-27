Lakers Sign Former Gator Alex Fudge

Share Facebook

Twitter

Two recent Florida Gators men’s basketball players were able to showcase their skills in the NBA Summer League. Now that the summer league has come to an end, players are beginning to see opportunities roll in. Alex Fudge, who played for the Gators during the 2022-23 season, signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Fudge displayed his efforts on the court showing his ability to make the right play for his team, and showed his NBA potential on the defensive end of the court.

The Statistics

Fudge played two seasons in college for two different SEC schools. He played his freshman season at LSU and then transferred to UF for his sophomore year. With the Gators, he averaged 5.8 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game with a field goal percentage of 39.7%. Additionally, he played 19.4 minutes per game.

Given the opportunity to showcase his athletic ability in the NBA 2k24 Summer League as a Laker, Fudge appeared in five games and averaged 10.4 minutes per game. Moreover, he averaged 3.0 points per game and 1.5 rebounds per game.

The Lakers were impressed with his basketball IQ and the athletic physique for a potential two-way defender that Los Angeles could use off the bench.

BREAKING: Alex Fudge signs a two-way contract with the Lakers.pic.twitter.com/Ll6aM6exOC — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) July 26, 2023

The Vision

To the regular basketball fan, this decision may seem uncommon due to the lack of scoring. Though, Fudge will be joining college teammate Colin Castleton, and this can add internal value in the organization for both players since they have chemistry with each other from playing in Gainesville. Rob Pelinka, the Lakers general manager, may see potential in both players and believe their staff can mold the new coming prospects into valuable role-players.

Los Angeles has a strong set of elite players including Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Jared Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell. Playing alongside veterans with major experience in the league will benefit Fudge, who is expected to play for the Lakers’ G League team and will most likely see minimum minutes in the NBA in his first professional season.