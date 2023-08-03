Former Gator Ahmad Black Talks Time as a Gator and Netflix DocuSeries “Swamp Kings”

Share Facebook

Ahmad Black joined Steve Russell on SportScene to reminisce on his time as a Gator during some of the most victorious seasons in Florida Gators Football history.

Black attended the University of Florida while playing football from 2007-2010. He talks about the brotherhood, training, mentality and talent of the 2009 Gators football team under the reign of Urban Meyers. He also provides a different perspective of the coaching style and storyline, while sharing a bit more of the Netflix Docuseries: UNTOLD: “Swamp Kings”.

Training Intensity

Urban Meyers is legendary for winning but also is his training style. We hear stories about things that the football team had to endure like “The Pit” and are baffled by what they had to do. But to the Gators, this was just business as usual. The mentality propelled the team way ahead of their opponents. The “All-Star Coaching Staff”, as Ahmad Black describes them, set a standard of operation way beyond the expectation. Looking back, Black understands the intentions behind it.

Swamp Kings

With winning comes the spotlight and the story of Florida Gators Football led by Urban Meyer, which is one for the big screen. Netflix is releasing a docuseries feature on UNTOLD called Swamp Kings that will include four episodes discussing each of the chaotic years. Black and his teammates have been anticipating the release to finally speak their truth. With success and failure comes criticism, but regardless of how it all happened, the former Gators players want to be able to highlight their highs and embrace their lows.

Brotherhood

Considering the physical and mental demand of the team standard and the outside noise following the mistakes made, Black speaks on locking arms and fighting the outside noise alongside his brothers. His perspective goes to show the loyalty and family structure these teams had. A toughness mentality that extended beyond the field was the backbone behind the team as they continued to compete and win at an elite level. Black discussed the responsibility of the team to show up and rally for one another and how that will translate to the field.

What’s Next for Black?

Currently, Black is Passing Coordinator and Defensive Back Coach at Lakeland High School in his home state of Florida. Sending kids to division 1 schools and chasing a second state championship. The Netflix Docuseries UNTOLD Feature, Swamp Kings, will be out August 23.