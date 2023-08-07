New York Jets Legends Darelle Revis and Joe Klecko Inducted Into NFL Hall Of Fame

Share Facebook

Two of the greatest defensive players in Jets history took their place in the National Football League Hall of Fame.

Darrelle Revis

Darrelle Revis received his place in the Hall of Fame this past Saturday.

He put his opponents on an island. Today, he puts himself in Football Heaven. Now Hall of Famer No. 367, @Revis24. pic.twitter.com/9b6kAOVbOc — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

After dominating the field playing for the University of Pittsburgh in college, Revis was drafted to play for the Jets in 2007.

Since then, he has had many highlights during his career. After his time with the Jets, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), New England Patriots (2014) and Kansas City Chiefs (2017). Revis played in his first Pro Bowl during his second year in the league. He also made a name for himself as the best cornerback in the NFL by as early as his third season. Revis also helped lead the Patriots to a victory against the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“I’m from Aliquippa, Pennsylvania,” Revis said in his speech. “For those of you who never heard of Aliquippa, all you need to know is there are three names — Mike Ditka, Tony Dorsett and Ty Law. My hometown produces legends.”

He was presented by his mother, Dianna Askew. Revis said to her, “Thank you for always knowing what path I needed to take to make it here.”

Revis sees his former coach, Rex Ryan, as someone who helped shape him into the player he is today. “Ahead of the 2009 season, Rex Ryan called me the best corner in football, and I hadn’t even met him yet,” Revis said. “Needless to say, the expectations were high.”

Revis lastly thanked his fans stating, “You will always have a place to stay on Revis Island.”

Joe Klecko

Waiting thirty years for this moment, Joe Klecko finally was eligible to take his place in the Hall of Fame this year.

Joe Klecko excelled at three different defensive positions with the @nyjets, earning at least one trip to the Pro Bowl at each. No other Hall of Famer can ever say that. pic.twitter.com/NOGj7PFTVu — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 5, 2023

Furthermore, Klecko was drafted by the Jets in 1977. By 1986, he became the highest-paid defensive lineman in the NFL at the time. “In 1986, I was the highest paid defensive lineman in the league,” Klecko said. “I made $700,000. Today Aaron Donald is the highest paying defensive line. He makes 31.7 million, my entire salary was his .7.”

Klecko played for the Jets for 11 seasons and spent the last year of his football career playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

Joe Klecko is also notably the only player in NFL history selected to play in the Pro Bowl at all three positions across the defensive line.

Additionally, Klecko reminisced on his time during the New York Sack Exchange era. The group including Mark Gastineau, Marty Lyons and Abdul Salaam were all back together for Klecko’s enshrinement.

Jets Leave a Legacy

Eager and excited to receive this honor, Klecko sets a standard for defensive linemen that would follow through in the Jets program. This great honor earned by Klecko and Revis affects the legacy of the New York Jets as their stories will live on for years to come.