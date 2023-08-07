What’s Next For The U.S. Women’s Squad Post World-Cup

Share Facebook

Twitter

Coming off two straight Women’s World Cup victories, it seemed as if the U.S. Women’s National Team was destined to make it a three-peat. What no one expected was for them to bow out in the Round of 16, setting the 2023 Women’s World Cup as their earliest exit from a major tournament. No doubt, this is a failure. However, the waves of change have been on the horizon for years now, and they are now finally coming to the shore.

Just A Millimeter Away

The USWNT played their brand of soccer all tournament long. Dominant possession, precise passing and strong goaltending. There was just one thing missing: goals. The U.S. only managed four goals in three group stage games, and only were the victors in one group stage match. This ultimately placed them second place in Group E, leading to a matchup against the No.3-ranked Sweden in the round of 16.

What followed was a 120-minute slugfest, in which the U.S. was the aggressor for most of the match. However, they still could not generate chances in front of the net. And when the rare chance arose, Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was all over it. She made 11 saves, including a 90th-minute stop on an Alex Morgan header that would have given the U.S. the win. Ultimately, after two halves and extra time, the game went to penalties.

In penalties, the finishing struggles continued. Sophia Smith, Kelley O’Hara, and Megan Rapinoe all missed the target on their strikes. And despite U.S. keeper Alyssa Naeher‘s best effort, Sweden’s Lina Hurtig was just able to inch the ball past the line to give her squad the victory, 0-0 (5-4), on penalties. Naeher was just a millimeter away from keeping her team alive, just as she had all tournament long. Her disappointment was clear.

One Last Ride

https://twitter.com/USWNT/status/1688542759953764352?s=20

Following the heartbreaking and unexpected defeat, some key fixtures in the USWNT lineup are hanging up their boots. One massive loss will be star winger Megan Rapinoe. The 2019 Women’s Ballon D’or winner announced before the tournament that it would be her last, and her historic career ends in heartbreak. After two world cup victories, it was not how Rapinoe envisioned her last chance at international gold going.

Alongside Rapinoe leaves midfielder Julie Ertz, who announced post-match that her U.S. career was also over. Both women were integral parts of both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup winning squads and both remained key contributors in the U.S. squad for the 2023 campaign. After the match, Rapinoe had nothing but gratitude for her experience being a part of the U.S. squad and seemed to be at peace with her storybook career’s ultimate conclusion.

A Wave of Change

Leaving the World Cup this early was never on the cards for the U.S. squad. Expectations were as high as ever and the USWNT did not meet those lofty goals. Inevitably, the finger will be pointed at manager Vlatko Andonovski. After being hired in 2019 to replace historic coach Jill Ellis, Andonovski led his squad as they only captured Bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and now fell short in the World Cup. In both tournaments, the U.S. failed to muster any sort of lethal attack, failing to score. No matter how much you dictate the game, when you can’t score, you can’t win.

While it is easy to focus on the negatives, signs are pointing upwards for the U.S. As the U.S. squad was ravished with injuries all over, a record 14 players made their World Cup debuts at this past tournament. New blood needs time to adjust and that adjustment period was evident in this tournament. However, by next year’s Olympics, the pieces may fall into place. Young stars such as Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and the 18-year old Alyssa Thompson now take the reigns as they attempt to lead the U.S. back to their former glory.

https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1682560186488086535?s=20

The U.S. Expects Success

Plain and simple, the USWNT’s performance in the 2023 World Cup was not up to their standards. Now with legends leaving and youngsters set to take their spots, a new-look U.S. squad is certainly on the horizon. One thing is clear, however. This U.S. team will be out for vengeance the next time they take the pitch.