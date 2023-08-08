Damieon George Jr. Talks his First Season with The Gators

Share Facebook

After hitting the transfer portal, offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. made his switch from the Alabama Crimson Tide to the Florida Gators earlier this year.

Crimson & White to Orange & Blue

George says the offensive line welcomed the new guys in and they soon felt like family. He has quickly made his place on the team.”I bond with all of those guys,” George said. “It’s not really one that stands out. We really preach togetherness in the O-Line room.”

George said that entering into the portal was the best decision for him and his family. Many factors such as Gators football Head Coach Billy Napier‘s coaching tree drew him into Florida, as he sees the program as a place where he can strive to be the best he can be.

He says he is able to take what he learned over at Alabama from Coach Nick Saban and apply it to what Coach Napier has instilled in the program at Florida.

Preparing for the Season Ahead

“Fall camp is always a grind, just getting through the mental aspect of just knowing everyday that it is going to be hot,” George says, “Everyday we’re just going in with the mindset knowing we’ve got to get better in whatever condition the weather may be.”

Going up against the defensive line in fall practices, George says they work to make each other better.

George added that everyday of fall camp the team has been getting to work. He specifically has progressed greatly through fall camp and through that time he was able to drop 15 pounds. “Hopefully I can drop a little more so I can get at a better playing shape,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m in the best position right now (physically) but I know that if I keep going to work everyday, I can be the best I can be.”

Five Equals One

George stated that one thing coach has always said to the offensive lineman is, “Five equals one,” meaning it takes all five of them working together to get the job done.

It is clear that Coach Napier sees team chemistry as something that will make great effects on the field.

George says that everyday he lets his skill play for himself, as he goes in and gets to work in preparation for the season ahead.