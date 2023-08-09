The Buccaneers Gear Up For Their Preseason Opener

Share Facebook

As the start of the NFL season nears, all 32 teams are finding the right 53 pieces to try to lead them to their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl trophy. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, those pieces fit perfectly in the 2020 season, resulting in their second Lombardi Trophy. However, three seasons later, the Buccaneers look a whole lot different. There is plenty of uncertainty surrounding Tampa Bay as they approach their first preseason matchup of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Who Replaces the G.O.A.T.?

In Tom Brady‘s three years in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers captured a Super Bowl victory and clinched a playoff birth in three straight seasons. However, Brady rode off into the sunset this past offseason. With the greatest hanging up his cleats, the Buccaneers are stuck with the impossible task of replacing #12. Enter two candidates. Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, both of whom are listed as co-starting quarterbacks on the Buccaneers official depth chart.

The former #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield now finds himself on his fourth team in six seasons as he looks to fulfill his untapped potential. Signed on a one-year, four-million dollar contract this offseason, Mayfield was expected to be the Bucs’ starter after the mandatory minicamp. However, he has struggled in training camp, throwing eight interceptions in ten practices. Turnovers are nothing new for Mayfield, who has thrown a league-leading 64 interceptions since his entry to the league in 2018.

With Mayfield struggling, third-year pro Kyle Trask is making his case to finally find his way on the field. The former 2nd-round draft selection out of the University of Florida has only thrown nine passes in his NFL career, but with Brady out of the picture, Trask is ready to get under center. Coaches have reportedly been impressed with Trask’s ability to read defenses and his improved confidence.

This is zip from Kyle Trask that I didn’t think he possessed. Impressive throw. pic.twitter.com/mFtxg216O0 — JC Cornell (@CornellNFL) July 31, 2023

Earlier Wednesday, Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles announced that Mayfield will start game one of the preseason against the Steelers, while Trask will start the Bucs’ second preseason game against the Jets. Expect both to get legitimate playing time in all preseason matchups before a starter is actually announced.

Positional Battles Wage On

The QB competition is not the only intense battle occurring for playing time on the Bucs’ roster. On all three levels of the roster, competition wages on to determine who will ultimately be a part of the final roster.

Offensively, second-year running back Rachaad White is set in stone as the Bucs’ RB1 to start the season. However, the competition to back him up is fierce. Ke’Shawn Vaughn has a small leg-up on the competition, but veteran Chase Edmonds and rookie Sean Tucker all are expected to get reps. Edmonds has especially impressed coaches during training camp and could potentially be the Bucs’ third-down back with his skill in the receiving game.

On the defense, the battle to play opposite of Shaquil Barrett has been intense between former first-round selection Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and 2023 third-round pick YaYa Diaby. Tryon-Shoyinka has yet to break out as he enters his third year and will be pushed by the explosive Diaby, who has dazzled in training camp. If Tryon-Shoyinka fails to make an impact early, Diaby will likely find his way onto the field.

And on special teams, the battle between Chase McLaughlin and Rodrigo Blankenship for the kicking duties has also been competitive. McLaughlin has the edge due to his consistency and ability to boot long-range field goals. However, if he slips up, Blankenship has the chance to steal the job and remain on the roster.

Veteran Buccaneers Steer The Ship

With so much roster turnover, the leadership of the Buccaneers’ veterans will be crucial if they want to return to the playoffs. A huge boost came in the form of the return of linebacker Devin White, who requested a trade earlier this offseason. While speaking to the media at training camp, White apologized for his “selfish” behavior and made it clear he wanted to help the team win.

Bucs linebacker Devin White addressed his asking for a trade this off-season, saying he was a little selfish but his focus is on helping his team win games and working to stay in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/IDZ4O2ehyL — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 7, 2023

After a large drop-off on the offensive end last season, a lot of focus has been put on the offensive line, where two-time All-Pro Tristan Wirfs is making the change from right tackle to left tackle for the first time in his career. ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported recently that Wirfs has been seeing a sports psychologist to help him stay mentally strong as he shifts to his new position.

With Wirfs now on the left side of the line, last year’s starting left guard Luke Goedeke shifts over to the right tackle position. Alongside him will be impressive rookie Cody Mauch, who is set to be the week one starter at right guard. The big question mark remains at center, where longtime starter Ryan Jensen is yet to be cleared for a return. The preseason will be a great indicator of how the new-look line is working together.

Buccaneers Are Ready for Action

The Buccaneers are set for their preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7 PM on Friday night. This matchup could answer some of the lingering questions that remain as the beginning of the regular season nears.