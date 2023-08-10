Grad Transfer EJ Jarvis Talks Gator Hoops

Share Facebook

EJ Jarvis is a 6’9 basketball player from Washington, DC. The first stop in his college career was at Yale University where Jarvis graduated before signing to become a Florida Gator under Head Coach Todd Golden of the Gators men’s basketball team. Jarvis talks about what his career looked like before becoming a Gator and the differences between Ivy League schools and high major schools, as well as NIL for student-athletes and playing for Coach Golden.

Why Florida

During Jarvis’ recruitment process in high school, Jarvis made his decision based on his relationship with the coaching staff as well as what his chosen school had to offer academically. Since it worked so great the first time, considering he spent all four years at Yale, the same approach was kept in mind when it came time for a new experience. Jarvis says he is happy to be a part of the culture and play for a genuine coaching staff.

Basketball

Transferring to a new school or having to learn a completely new system can be a difficult transition period. Luckily, in EJ’s case, his summer as a Gator has been successful as far as getting to know the guys and the goals they have to drive their team forward as well as being able to have a taste of the Power 5 athletic experience. Some Ivy League schools have different rules compared to Power 5 schools when it comes to working out and Jarvis shares how that felt different but glad he has had the opportunity to bond with the guys and build his game through the summer.

NIL

The NCAA is in year two of implementing the name, image, and likeness (NIL) rule and there are still debates about student-athletes being compensated for their name, image, and/or likeness. Like any large change that will affect a group of people, Jarvis reminds that “People are going to have to get adjusted to change and some get adjusted earlier than others.” From a college athlete’s perspective, Jarvis talks benefits of the NIL regulation and how it can give athletes an opportunity to reap the fruits of their labor.

Todd Golden

“High energy, enthusiastic guy,” is how Jarvis describes his new coach Todd Golden. As previously mentioned early on in the interview, Jarvis sought connection and positivity in the leaders of the squad he would decide to commit to and Golden and company seemed to have checked all the boxes. Golden is in his second season as the Head Coach of the men’s basketball team at Florida. Before his reign at UF, he spent three years as an assistant coach at the University of San Fransisco before becoming the head coach from 2019 through 2022.

EJ Jarvis is studying to earn his MBA in Business while suiting up for the Gators in his last year of eligibility. Fans can mark their calendars for the official 2023-2024 basketball season on November 6 against the University of Loyola-Maryland in the O’Dome.