Dan Mullen Talks College Football In New Interview

Earlier this week, WRUF Sports Director Steve Russell chatted with Dan Mullen. The two discussed the rise of the super-conference, Mullen’s teams to watch, coaching in the modern era, and more.

The Pac-12 Survival Era

Even though the Pac-12 seems to be on its last leg, Dan Mullen is one of the few people who actually seem to be excited about the future of the conference. Mullen details how the structure of the Pac-12 is more exciting than any conference in college football. This is a surprising statement from the former UF head coach. In addition, this statement speaks to the nature of how the latest shifts in the sport are changing the tides for all parties involved.

Mullen’s Teams To Watch

Calling games for ESPN this season makes for a great opportunity for one to observe the landscape of college football in general. With Mullen taking up this task, his research has college teams all around the nation on the coach’s watch list for this season. Mullen has his eyes on teams like Southern Cal, Texas, Michigan, and Alabama.

Coaching in the NIL Era

Currently, coaching after the advent of NIL is an endeavor that has required a bit of a strategy change. Recruits are enticed to other schools on what seems like a biweekly basis. Mullen was asked how his career has shifted as this new era has influenced the way that coaches now have to go about recruiting. His answer is one you wouldn’t want to miss.