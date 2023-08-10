Florida Safety RJ Moten Talks Gator Football

Share Facebook

Florida Gators safety, RJ Moten, shares his perspective on Gator football. The defensive back talks about the culture in the locker room, the nostalgia for his father and how he feels about the defense’s schemes. RJ Moten, son of former Gator and NFL linebacker, Ron Moten, is a transfer from Michigan. Moten is one of the transfers that have leadership traits that can benefit the young guys with his knowledge and experience on the field. Also, being the son of a Florida legend is beneficial for the team because it can lead to more expression and love for the game as a team.

Locker Room Culture

Moten dives into detail about the competition for the safety position but mentions how the locker room is still together as a unit. The team doesn’t view it as a competition they use it as motivation for one another to get better and push themselves to the next level.

Moten, was also excited for the transfer because he wanted to be a mentor for the younger players. He shares how he was a bit shy when he first arrived, but he explains how the team accepted him into the locker room. The team chemistry for the Florida Gators appears to be at a maximum this upcoming year. With a new transfer like, RJ Moten, this can be a catalyst for the Gators as they look to improve since last year.

Following in His Father’s Steps

Moten’s father, Ron Moten, is just as excited for his son to relive his college experience. RJ is looking forward to creating his own legacy in “The Swamp”, having his father in his pocket gives him more motivation to be great on and off the field. While touring, apparently, Ron Moten was feeling nostalgic sharing his experiences with his son is fascinating to hear about as this is any father’s dream.

Versatile Skillset

Moten, explains that he is a versatile player and can fit into any scheme. But he emphasizes that he is excited to be a part of the Gators defensive scheme because he feels that it will maximize his abilities. This will give him the opportunity to stand out and showcase his skills on the field throughout the season.

Overall, be on the lookout for No. 16 on the defense, RJ Moten. The transfer from Michigan is looking to make a splash in the SEC with the Gators. The expectations are high and his abilities are solid.