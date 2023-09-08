Gator Soccer Stays Unbeaten With 1-0 Win Against Charlotte

Share Facebook

Florida’s soccer team used another dominant defensive performance Thursday to defeat host Charlotte 1-0.

The Gators scored at the 50:45 mark in what proved to be the match-winning goal to remain undefeated. Storms in the area ended the match early in the 82nd minute.

Breakdown

The Gators (4-0-2) came into this match fresh off a 1-1 draw against Kennesaw State. In a game where their offense failed to capitalize, Florida matched up against Charlotte (2-3-1) ready to get back in the win column.

In the first half, the Gators put three shots up with two on goal. Florida, however, was unable to score as Charlotte keeper Emma Wakeman made two saves. Florida’s defense shined in not allowing Charlotte to get off shots on goal for the game.

Florida scored five minutes into the second half on a goal by forward Lena Bailey off a pass from mid-fielder Oakley Rasmussen. Florida took five shots in the second half, outshooting Charlotte 8-0 for the game.

Stats

Florida controlled the match by winning possession 57% to 43%. Florida had more total shots, shots on goal and corners. Rasmussen delivered her first assist of the season. Bailey scored her third goal in six matches.

For Charlotte, Wakeman had three saves to push her season total to 21 on the year.

Up Next

Florida travels to Tallahassee to take on Florida State in the classic state rivalry match. The Seminoles (4-0) enter after a 4-0 victory against North Florida.

“We’ll keep working hard and developing as we prepare for a talented FSU squad,” UF coach Samantha Bohon said.

Sunday’s 3:30 p.m. match airs on the ACC Network and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.