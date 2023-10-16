Miami Dolphins Roll Past Carolina, 42-21

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Dolphins put their first quarter woes behind them as they beat the Carolina Panthers 42-21.

Scoring Summary

The first quarter saw the heavy underdog Panthers planning an upset early.

Last year’s No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young led a drive which lead to a six yard run from Chuba Hubbard.

Carolina’s defense forced the Dolphins to go three-and-out on their first drive. Young capitalized on this by throwing an eight-yard touchdown to Adam Thielen. The winless Carolina Panthers held a 14-0 lead at the end of the quarter.

Thielen in the endzone‼️ pic.twitter.com/30V28oWNKe — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 15, 2023

In the second quarter, the Dolphins were able to right the ship.

The Dolphins were able to get points on the board with a three-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Raheem Mostert. Tua continued the positive momentum with a four-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle to tie the score up. To cap off the half, Tyreek Hill pulled off his magic again. Scoring a 41-yard touchdown reception before the end of the half to make it 21-14.

In the third quarter, there was only one touchdown to go around. It came courtesy of a four-yard run from Mostert to make it 28-14. Mostert wasn’t done scoring though. He got his third touchdown of the game with a one-yard run with 12:23 to go in the fourth. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dolphins. Troy Hill picked off backup quarterback Mike White and ran it back 61 yards for the pick six. Salvon Ahmed was able to make up for the mistake as he would score the final touchdown of the game with a nine-yard run to make it 42-21.

With this loss, the Carolina Panthers remain the only team in the NFL without a win.

Dolphin Delight

The Miami Dolphins are currently off to a 5-1 start to the season. This is the Dolphin’s best record through six games since 2002 and currently sit atop of the AFC east. This victory had a special meaning to a few people. The Dolphins honored class of 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Zach Tomas at the beginning of the game.

Celebrated Zach Thomas today 👏 Watch the full @ProFootballHOF ring ceremony ⬇️ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 16, 2023

The Dolphins face a tough road test next week. They’re looking forward to facing the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.