Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dominated by Detroit Lions, 20-6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were taken down 20-6 by the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening.

After one of the Bucs’ worst offensive performances of the season, their record now stands at 3-2.

Player Highlights

Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff had a stellar performance.

Goff went 30-for-44 for 353 yards. He added two touchdowns to wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams.

Goff now has 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions. He’s gone two consecutive games without turning the ball over.

St. Brown finished the game with 12 catches for 124 yards, a career high.

The Lions defensive line extended their streak to eight games holding an opponent under 100 yards rushing as a team. Julian Okwara broke up a screen pass and recorded the lone sack.

Isaiah Buggs also had some big plays early in the game after he deflected a pass that Will Harris intercepted.

For the 4th time in franchise history, the @Lions have not allowed an opponent to gain 100 rushing yards in any of the first 6 games of a season.

⁰

The only other times they’ve done so:

– 1932

– 1931

– 1930

⁰#OnePride pic.twitter.com/vNgZhdyxcx — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) October 15, 2023

Game Highlights – First Half

The Lions defense made the first big play of the game. After a pair of punts by both teams to start the game, Mayfield started the second drive backed up against their own goal line. Mayfield’s pass on first down was tipped by Buggs and picked off by Harris at the Buccaneers’ 12-yard line to potentially set up the first score of the game. Detroit was unable to gain any yards in three plays, settling for a field goal to put the Lions up 3-0.

During the second quarter, the Bucs evened the score 3-3 after Chase McLaughlin hit the 33-yard kick. With the Lions offense finding their rhythm in the second half, St. Brown found the endzone after Craig Reynolds took down the Bucs defensive back to make room for the TD.

Game Highlights – Second Half

Goff found Williams and he made his way to the end zone on a play-action deep shot from 45 yards, putting the Lions up 17-6. Early into the fourth quarter, Goff missed St. Brown on third down, settling for a field goal. In the end, the Lions secured their 20-6 victory against the Bucs. Detroit are now 5-1 on the season for the first time since 2011.

Up Next

With the Bucs (3-2) still sitting in first place in the NFC South, they’ll host the Atlanta Falcons next (3-3) on Sunday.

Detroit (5-1) will travel to Baltimore Sunday afternoon to take on the Ravens (4-2) who are leading the AFC North.