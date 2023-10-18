Former Georgia Quarterback Buck Belue Talks Bulldogs Football Ahead of Bye Week

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Georgia Bulldogs are once again off to a blazing start, heading into their bye week with a 7-0 record.

The Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Former Georgia quarterback Buck Belue gave his thoughts on this year’s team.

We do it for each other #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/whzYiotxSq — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 17, 2023

Carson Beck

In his first season as a starter, junior quarterback Carson Beck has been enjoying a breakout year. The Jacksonville native has thrown for 2,147 yards and 12 touchdowns while also completing 73.6% of his passes. Beck ranks top five in the SEC in all of these categories.

After sitting behind Stetson Bennett for his first two collegiate seasons, Beck has seized his opportunity in a big way.

Belue praised Beck for his patience after sitting on the bench for two years. Most players in his position would have transferred, he said.

In addition, Belue praised Beck’s quarterback abilities on the field. Belue was impressed with his ability to make quick decisions and not force the ball into tight windows. In addition, he was surprised by Beck’s mobility.

Injuries on Offense

The Bulldogs offense has dealt with quite a few injuries in the first half of the season.

Tackle Amarius Mims still remains out after undergoing tightrope surgery in September. Tackle Xavier Truss suffered an injury against Vanderbilt and did not return to the game.

The RB room has been decimated since the start of the year. Brandon Robinson is out for the season after suffering a preseason injury. Freshman back Roderick Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain during Georgia’s week three matchup against South Carolina. Kendall Milton reaggravated his MCL in the first half against Vanderbilt and did not return.

The Bulldogs’ biggest blow, however, is the loss of tight end Brock Bowers.

Asked Coach Smart who he'd like to see step up in Brock Bowers' absence. Smart: "If they think that one guy's going to replace Brock Bowers, they're wrong, & if anyone thinks they've got to be Superman, they don't need to be on our team." "Superman is not real… He's dead." pic.twitter.com/oEQfTjUeUj — Georgia Chambers (@itsgeorgiatv) October 18, 2023

He suffered what appeared to be a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the Vanderbilt game. Bowers will undergo tightrope surgery and is expected to miss several weeks. The team expects him to make a full recovery.

Kirby Smart

Belue was praised head coach Kirby Smart’s improvement with the media, saying that he handles media questions better now than earlier in his career.

In addition, Belue has been impressed with Smart’s hiring within the coaching staff. He said that his staff is not afraid to disagree with Smart.

Watch List – Paul "Bear" Bryant Award Coach of the Year#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/zgTUYaUpys — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 17, 2023

Overall, Belue has been pleased with Smart’s game preparation and execution throughout this season.

Georgia’s Biggest Strength

When asked what the Bulldogs’ biggest strength is, Belue said it’s their secondary.

However, Belue pointed out how balanced this Georgia team is.

Not only do the Bulldogs have great players at every position, but they also have the depth, said Belue.

After their bye this week, the Bulldogs will travel to Jacksonville on Oct. 30 to take on the Gators.