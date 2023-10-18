Lightning Lose Heartbreaker in OT to Sabres

Share Facebook

Just when the Lightning rallied back into the game and had all the momentum in the world, Dylan Cozens put an end to Tampa’s late spark.

DYLAN COZENS SEALS THE DEAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/NE54Jq1MWz — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 18, 2023

On Tuesday night, the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in Overtime. This marks the first win of the “Buffaslugs” 2023 NHL season.

Sabres Start Early

The moment the puck dropped, Buffalo came out swinging. In just five shots and slightly less than nine minutes of play, Sabres left winger Zemgus Girgensons put his team up on the board with a goal. The score was assisted by Tyson Jost and Mattias Samuelsson.

https://twitter.com/BuffaloSabres/status/1714429774183952404

And as always, one is never enough. Buffalo would be right back in the scoring picture in just six minutes and 31 seconds with Jeff Skinner putting the puck in the back of the net. Th goal was assisted by Owen Power and Alex Tuch.

Lighting Strikes Twice

But just as it seemed that Buffalo would run away with this one, Brandon Hagel had something to say.

The Sabres completely dominated the second period by maintaining possession. However, the amount of touches on the pucks did not equate to a goal. In fact, all Tampa needed was the last three minutes to make a mark.

Bagel on the board 🥯 pic.twitter.com/rzkZMQQhlF — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 18, 2023

After a tie up behind the net, the puck pushed out towards “Hagel the Bagel,” and he made sure to capitalize to put Tampa on the board. But the Saskatoon left winger would not stop there.

HAGS WITH THE BUZZER BEATER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/jPwFFMISBX — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 18, 2023

With less than 15 seconds left in the game, the Lighting threw everything and the kitchen sink at the Sabres by emptying the net. Brayden Point took a crack at goal, but rookie goalie Devon Levi made the stop. Shortly after, Hagel would shoot off of the block and his attempt bounced off the left goal post. However, with seven seconds to go, “Hags” remained determined off of a deflection and pushed the puck in to even it up for Tampa.

Hagel is now tied second in the NHL for goals scored this season.

Cozens Connects

Despite the lightning now riding into overtime with a bolt of momentum, the Sabres would have the last laugh.

The Whitehorse, Canada, native scored early in overtime to lead the Sabres to a win. This is the first goal of his season thus far. Jordan Greenway and Rasmus Dahlin come in with the game winning assists.

Here is what Buffalo coach Don Granato had to say following his team’s gutsy win.

“Loved the effort and the focus to get the win,” Granato said. “I felt our guys had that sense of objective the entire game, but had to fight really hard and really late to get it.”

Weathering the Storm

Although the Lightning lost, they did end up earning a point for making it to overtime.

Earned a point. — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 18, 2023

Tampa’s had a rocky start to their season. The Lightning are now 1-2-1. After their win against the predators to start the season, the team has lost three straight games.

However, coach Jon Cooper remains optimistic about his team moving forward.

“I got to look at this game and say this was a step forward,” Cooper said. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re not getting two points out of these games.”

Up Next

The Lightning will retake the ice on Thursday when they host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m.