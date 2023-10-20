Astros Tie ALCS With Blowout Win

Share Facebook

The Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 10-3 Thursday night to even the American League Championship Series. After winning the first two games, Texas has cooled off, losing the last two games by a combined 10 runs. The Astros are now just two games away from going back to the World Series with a chance to go back-to-back. In the National League, things could be setting up for a rematch of last year’s World Series. The Phillies currently lead the Diamondbacks 2-1 with Game 4 Friday night.

The Breakdown

Houston controlled this game throughout. The Astros jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after an Alex Bregman triple and a Yordan Alvarez single. However, Texas was able to knot the game at three after scoring two runs in the second and one run in the third. Adolis Garcia and Corey Seager both hit home runs in the comeback, while Josh Jung brought in a run off of a sacrifice fly.

Texas had five out of their eight hits come in the second and third but after the fourth inning, it was all Astros. Houston scored seven unanswered runs, winning the game 10-3 and evening the series at 2-2. Jose Abreu has been on fire all postseason and he did not slow down in Game 4. Abreu hit a three-run home run in the fourth to make it 7-3, and Chas McCormick sealed the win with a two-run home run in the seventh inning.

DEEP IN THE HEART OF TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/VLFJ3BJseJ — Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2023

What’s Next

Game 5 of the ALCS is Friday night. The series remains in Arlington in what is a crucial game for the Rangers. Texas is 50-31 at home but have lost their last two games at Globe Life Field and have allowed Houston to get back into the series.

Justin Verlander will take the mound for Houston. The Astros have all the momentum heading into Game 5, getting two crucial road wins. The Rangers’ Jordan Montgomery will look to halt the Astros’ momentum, taking the mound for Texas. In Game 1, Montgomery had a stellar outing, going 6.1 innings, giving up no runs and striking out six.

First pitch is set for 5:07 PM.