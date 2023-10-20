Lightning Snap Losing Streak With Win Over Vancouver

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1) beat the Vancouver Canucks (2-2) Thursday night 4-3 at Amalie Arena.

Rocky Road Trip

The Lightning returned to Tampa after a three-game road trip, all of which resulted in losses.

In the three game span, the Bolts lost games to Detroit, Ottawa and Buffalo. In fact, the Lightning were outscored 14-8 on the trip.

The Lightning were without team captain and franchise point leader Steven Stamkos, who had a lower body injury, for the final two games of the trip.

Additionally, starting goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has yet to play this season due to injury. The 2019 Vezina Trophy winner underwent back surgery on Sept. 28th and isn’t expected to return until late November or early December.

Scoring Recap

Stamkos returned on Thursday and made an immediate impact.

The forward recorded seven shots on goal and an assist on a Nick Paul goal during a power play with 8:50 left in the first period to give the Lightning a 1-0 lead. Stamkos also recorded both a hit and a block.

The Canucks retaliated early in the second period. Brock Boeser flipped the puck into the upper left corner of the net with 19:46 on the clock. The goal was setup by J.T. Miller, who earned the assist.

Less than a minute later, Vancouver took the lead with a Tyler Myers slapshot goal, assisted by Elias Pettersson. It was the first goal of the season for Myers.

With 4:17 left in the second period, the Lightning struck again. Michael Eyssimont rocketed the puck over the shoulder of Canuck goalie Thatcher Demko. Assists from Conor Sheary and Nick Perbix helped tie the game for Tampa Bay.

The Bolts tacked on an additional goal rather quickly. Nikita Kucherov darted the puck through the back of the net with 3:08 left in the second. The goal was assisted by Darren Raddysh and Brandon Hagel.

Lightning Strikes in Third Period

With 15:46 left in the third period, Vancouver’s Ian Cole was penalized for hooking. The Lightning took advantage of the power play, and Paul threaded the puck past Canuck defenders to setup Kucherov’s second goal of the night. Thursday was Kucherov’s second multi-goal game of the season.

Tampa Bay held onto a 4-2 lead for most of the third period.

After Vancouver pulled their goalie late in the third, Miller was able to tap in the puck after Filip Hronek’s shot was deflected by Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson. Pettersson also recorded his second assist on the play.

The Bolts then shutout the Canucks for the final 1:48 of the game to earn the 4-3 win.

Johansson saved 26 of Vancouver’s 29 shots on goal. Demko stopped 32 of the Lightning’s 36 shots on goal.

Preview

The Lightning next play Saturday at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2) at 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay will be looking for revenge, as the Leafs eliminated the Bolts from the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season in six games in the first round.