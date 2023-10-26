LSU Preparing for Bama on Bye Week

Share Facebook

After two back-to-back statement wins, the LSU Tigers are on their bye week.

Dominant Winning

The Tigers are riding a two-game win streak after big time wins against Auburn and Army. LSU outscored their opponents 110-18 over the course of these games. The offense has looked strong and the lack of scoring from opponents is a huge improvement for the Tigers defense, who struggled earlier in the season.

The LSU offense sits atop the SEC in multiple categories. The Tigers lead the SEC in total yards and yards per game with 4,423 and 552.88, respectively. LSU is first in the SEC with 1,521 rushing yards on the year and second in the conference with 217.29 rushing yards per game. The Tigers have scored 379 points this year, which is 98 more than any other SEC team.

This offensive powerhouse is made up of wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., along with running back Logan Diggs. Nabers and Thomas Jr. combine for 1,713 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns. Diggs has rushed for 611 yards and six touchdowns.

While these players are vital to the offense, quarterback Jayden Daniels is the heart and leader of this football team and has worked his way into Heisman contention with recent performances.

The Jayden Daniels Show

With recent standout performances, Daniels is being considered as a serious Heisman candidate and one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

Daniels has thrown for 2,573 yards this season, 25 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Moreover, he has a QBR of 91.7, according to ESPN, which is second in the nation.

Although the offense doesn’t seem to have many problems, injuries plague the Tigers heading into the bye week.

Handling Injuries and Preparing for Alabama

Two impactful injuries for the Tigers include offensive tackle Emory Jones Jr. and cornerback Zy Alexander. In a press conference Wednesday, head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Jones Jr. is practicing this week and Alexander will be an injury the team will evaluate over the course of the following weeks.

LSU’s next matchup is against the Alabama Crimson Tide, posing a huge test for Kelly and the Tigers. Kelly’s plan heading into the week is to work on the details with strength and conditioning days for his squad.

LSU and Alabama will face off on Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. in Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.