Missouri Enters Bye Week at 7-1

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 16 Missouri Tigers, who have exceeded expectations this season, are heading into their bye week 7-1 and 3-1 in the SEC.

The Season So Far

Missouri started its season in style going 4-0 against non-conference opponents, scoring a total of 122 points on their opposition. Quarterback Brady Cook threw for 1,073 yards and seven touchdowns during this stretch. His best performance came against the then No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats, where he threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns.

As SEC play came around, the Tigers offense was even more dominant. They scored 149 points in four games, winning three games and losing one.

They started off conference play with a 38-21 win at Vanderbilt. Cook led the Tigers to victory with four touchdowns and 395 yards. Moreover, running backs Nathaniel Peat and Cody Schrader combined for 28 carries and 131 yards. Wide receiver Luther Burden III had an impressive outing, hauling in 11 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns.

Their loss came in their Week 6 matchup to No. 23 LSU 49-39. Although Missouri put up 39 points against the Tigers, Cook could not keep the ball in the Tigers’ possession. He threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice. Additionally, the Tigers were also unable to force any turnovers on defense.

Heading into the Bye

Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz had high spirits heading into the bye week. He said he loves coaching his team and enjoys the confidence his team possesses.

The Tigers have been flying on offense all season, averaging just under 34 points a game. Drinkwitz said one off the main reasons Missouri has succeeded is offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Moore is in his first season with the Tigers, and he has helped Cook excel under center this season.

Up Next

The Tigers face No. 1 Georgia after their bye week on Nov. 4. Missouri has not beaten the Bulldogs since 2013, and Drinkwitz knows his team will be up against an elite program.