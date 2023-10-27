Dolphins Set to Host Division Rival Patriots

Share Facebook

The Dolphins (5-2) are preparing to host the Patriots (2-5) heading into week 8, as both teams are looking to pick up a huge divisional win.

In week 7, Bill Belichick and the Patriots stunned the Buffalo Bills 29-25, while the Eagles took out the Dolphins 31-17.

Former Alabama Quarterbacks meet again

Miami’s starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will clash with New England’s starting quarterback Mac Jones at Hard Rock Stadium.

The last time these two met was in a Sunday night game in week 2. However, Tagovailoa prevailed over Jones 24-17. The game was a close one, with both quarterbacks fighting until the end.

In the first meeting, Tagovailoa completed 21/30 passes and totaled 249 yards through the air and one touchdown. On the other hand, Jones completed 31/42 passes for 231 yards and threw one touchdown, however he did also have an interception.

Expect a similar, tight matchup again this weekend.

“Just want to build off the momentum and continue to do it, do it over and over again.”@MacJones_10 on the offense’s mindset as they prepare for Miami: https://t.co/RBUlVDZMDT pic.twitter.com/89nQdDQiL4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 25, 2023

Tyreek Hill Listed as Questionable

Currently, Dolphin’s star receiver Tyreek Hill is dealing with a hip injury. Hill was limited at practice on Thursday, but Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins are hoping that Hill can still suit up for their game against the Patriots. Hill has not missed a single game since he was acquired by the Dolphins last season. If Hill can’t go, Tagovailoa would have to rely on his other star receiver, Jaylen Waddle, who is Miami’s second-leading receiver with 30 catches and 359 yards. However, Tagovailoa is very confident in Waddle’s ability to step up if Hill is unable to play on Sunday.

“I think people forget about the things that Jaylen Waddle can do” Tagovailoa said.

Protecting Home Field

The Dolphins are 15-2 at Hard Rock Stadium since Nov.7 of 2021. This is the Dolphins best 17 game stretch at home.

Miami has outscored opponents 143-57 in home games this season. Overall, Miami is looking to continue dominance at home against New England.

See you on Sunday, Fins Fam! 🐬 Here’s everything you need to know for our #NEvsMIA throwback gameday 🧵⤵️ pic.twitter.com/eLbYx6yGtq — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) October 27, 2023

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.