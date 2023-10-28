Pat Dooley Grades The Gators (FLORIDA vs. UGA)

Pat Dooley October 28, 2023 Dooley, Feature Sports News 381 Views

Pat Dooley Grades the Gators after their 43-20 loss to Georgia in Jacksonville:

OFFENSE C-

First half: That first drive was something. Really well executed. After that, not much. The fourth down call was something that will be dissected for a year, but the biggest issue was that it was the same play they ran in their last game as a trick play.

Second half: Florida’s third quarter was a whole lot of nothing and any chances they had of making a comeback were lost there. The Gators had a nice fourth quarter with two touchdowns, but it was already over.

For the game: The Gators had a good game plan and just failed to execute. They finished with 339 yards which isn’t that bad against that defense. But it wasn’t close to being enough.

DEFENSE F

First half: One thing we have seen from this defense — which is improved but is hardly elite — is that when things go bad, these guys struggle. Whether it’s a penalty that extends a drive or a missed fourth down or a rare fumble, they don’t respond well.

Second half: Georgia obviously had the whole playbook available with the big lead at the half and the Bulldogs were able to score enough to never make the game losable after intermission.

For the game: The defense was demolished. Carson Beck was able to throw for 315 yards and faced very little pressure. And the team that rushed for the Most yards won, which is almost always the case in this game.

SPECIAL TEAMS D-

First half: There were some good things like Jeremy Crawshaw’s punt downed at the 1-yard line or getting the most out of the opening kickoff. But getting a punt blocked (luckily only for a safety) is another inexcusable mistake.

Second half: Not much happened in the second half. Just once I would like to see Florida make some kind of special play on special teams to turn the game around. I must be dreaming.

For the game: There was only one big play in this game on special teams and it went against the Gators. We’re almost getting used to it.

OVERALL F

Any hopes Florida fans had of pulling off the miracle upset were ended by a miserable six-minute stretch that decided the game. One team has a real shot to win a third straight national title and the other is just hoping to get bowl eligible.

