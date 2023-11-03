Gators Host Arkansas in Week 10 Matchup

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators are set to welcome the Arkansas Razorbacks into The Swamp Saturday at noon for Florida’s first-ever blackout game.

Preview

Florida will enter play with a steady 5-3 record, whereas Arkansas has struggled mightily being four games under .500 with a record of 2-6.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding this matchup as the highly anticipated black jerseys will be on display in front of an expected sold-out crowd. The Gators unveiled the black jerseys dating back in August in honor of first responders and each branch of military. In recognition with military and first responders, each player will display five words that embodied the ones who serve.

It was an honor to have Army Sgt. JT Dabbs share his support of the Florida Gators and his thoughts as he prepares for his first deployment. #GatorMade | #SalutingThoseWhoServe pic.twitter.com/YoHQvfu76W — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) November 3, 2023

Week Nine Recap

The Gators are coming off a gut-wrenching loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, falling 43-20. Arkansas, conversely, faced off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a low-scoring affair, losing 7-3.

Critical Week 10 Matchup

Head Coach Billy Napier addressed the media prior to Saturday’s game and made it vividly clear that this game is critical for his team.

While the Gators are slight favorites to win, Arkansas has put up a good fight up in their previous matchups against Alabama, falling three points shy, and Ole Miss, losing by just one score.

Napier expressed that this Arkansas team presents multiple challenges not just from a defensive perspective, but offensively as well.

Consistency

With four games remaining on the schedule, Napier emphasized that he’s looking for the team to finish strong and establish consistency.

Bowl Game

The Gators can clinch a bowl game if they defeat Arkansas and secure win number six. Redshirt freshman tight end Hayden Hansen spoke about doing so.

Coverage

Florida and Arkansas will go head-to-head with kickoff commencing at noon. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is expected to be sold out with a sea of black jerseys for what’s shaping up to be an electrifying game with intense energy.