Seth Greenberg Talks Bob Knight, SEC Hoops and More

Share Facebook

Twitter

With college basketball returning Monday, legendary analyst Seth Greenberg joined Steve Russell on Sport Scene Thursday to give his insight about the upcoming season and more.

Bob Knight’s Passing

Unfortunately, the college basketball world lost a legend recently in Bob Knight. Knight passed away Wednesday.

Basketball coach Bob Knight has died at the age of 83, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/89mURdyDkv — ESPN (@espn) November 1, 2023

Greenberg had the following to say on the loss of Knight.

He was a trailblazer to so many fans and players over the years. Knight coached for the Indiana Hoosiers (1971-2000) and Texas Tech Raiders (2001-2008). He won 11 Big Ten Conference Championships, appeared in five Final Fours and coached a perfect 32-0 season with the Hoosiers in 1976.

SEC Basketball Taking Over

Heading into this 2023-2024 college basketball season, the SEC has been putting other conferences on notice.

Currently, the SEC has five teams ranked in the Top 25; this includes Alabama, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee.

Seth had the following to say regarding expectations for, specifically, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Breakout Stars

Their are many college basketball stars to look forward to watching this season.

Purdue’s 7-foot-4 star big Zach Edey had a choice if he wanted to declare in this past NBA Draft or stay for another year.

Edy decided he wanted to stay and return to Purdue.

North Carolina star big Armando Bacot is looking to run it back as well. Bacot will be entering his fifth year.

Seth feels that the aforementioned is a trend due to the existence of NIL, that star players are returning to school instead of going into the pros because of the money-making opportunities.