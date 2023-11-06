Pat Dooley’s Back Nine (Nov 6TH)

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after a bachelor’s weekend with my wife at Bravo-con. So, what did I do? Watched football and ate chicken wings that my in-laws brought up from the Thirsty Turtle in Jupiter. They lived up to the anticipation.

10. I have been thinking about the malaise that is hanging over this fan base now that everyone realizes that this is going to be another historic football season in a bad way. Even the good soldiers are trying to stand in the corner so they won’t be noticed. Should Florida lose these last three as likely double-digit underdogs it will be the first time since the 1945-47 teams post-war had three losing seasons in a row. I don’t think the boys ever got over that 12-0 loss to the US Amphibs in Norfolk.

11. And I keep asking myself how we got here into this mess. There isn’t enough room on this website for me to give the whole answer, but it really comes down to not getting the right people in here to run the programs instead of running them into the ground. Billy Napier still has a chance, but he is going to have to become a much better coach and not be so stubborn.

12. Because it feels like Napier is trying to fit a square peg unto a round hole. The only way you can have a power running game is with an offensive line that can move people. He doesn’t have that. Gator fans are worried that this will be like the construction of the Great Wall of China (2,000 years) instead of the team being ready for the new College Football Playoffs.

13. I keep seeing people complain about what plays are being run when there is so much talent on the field. There is talent there but on both sides of the field and not enough in most games I’ve seen this year to put 22 starters out there. Florida’s will develop, learn to shave and become better football players. But as Napier said, they are right in the middle of this rebuild.

14. I did feel bad for Trey Smack. Sometimes when the pressure is on, you ease up just a little trying to not over kick it and it drifts to the right. At least that happens in golf. To me. Hang in there Smacker. Hopefully Gidiots don’t text you death threats and make you leave for the NFL early like they did the last great Florida kicker.

15. Let’s face it, we know the four teams in the CFP and I am wondering on a 1-to-4 scale what it will be like for you if it is FSU, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. I’m thinking about not paying my cable bill so I can’t see it.

16. It was another bad beats week for The Picks going 1-4 and dropping the record to 24-23-1. Like the Gators, I don’t want to talk about it. On to this week’s opponent, which is fiscal responsibility:

* The mighty Gators travel to Baton Rouge where they find themselves 13-point underdogs. Get used to it guys because it will be like this the rest of the ride home. Give me the corn dogs.

* The Doggies continue their march through the SEC with a game against Ole Miss. Georgia is favored by 11, but I think Ole Miss can score. just not enough. Take the Bulldogs and give the points.

* Miami-FSU used to be a big deal and now one team is favored by 14.5. You can guess which one and jump all over them the way they will jump on Miami.

* Alabama is giving 11 at Kentucky and remember when we thought this would be a big game in November? It is not. Take the Bammers.

* Tennessee is giving a point at Missouri. Take Mizzou and thank me later.

17. I tried to watch the World Series. There was just better stuff on TV. Congrats to the team that won. Hope it was a wonderful parade in (insert city here). Your city should be proud of itself. Was that the first WS with neither team’s city name on the jerseys?

18. Well, let’s see if I can give you a playlist that will be appropriately gloomy:

* “River of Deceit” by Mad Season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fm72DPJCX58

* “Where is my Mind?” by The Pixies.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJ62RzJkYUo

* And for an old one, “Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1PrUU2S_iw