Gators Women’s Basketball Hosts Exhibition Game Against Florida Southern

The Florida Gators host the Florida Southern Mocs tonight in an exhibition game to open their 2023-2024 season. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. at the Stephen O’Connell Center.

Exhibition hoops at home🐊 🆚 » Florida Southern College

📍 » Gainesville, Fla.

⏰ » 6 PM

📈 » https://t.co/mw7TiVUdWK

Free Admission

In their all-time series, the Gators are undefeated against the Mocs with a record of 7-0. The last time these two teams met was in 1989. The Mocs fell to the Gators 89-55.

New Talent

The Gators hope to showcase the new talent they have acquired in the offseason, as well as the growing skill sets of the veteran players. Florida welcomed three transfers: Alexia Dizeko, Kenza Salgues and Eriny Kindred.

Arguably the most exciting addition to the roster is freshman Laila Reynolds.

Reynolds was named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team and is only the second player in school history to have received that prestige.

Reynolds makes her collegiate debut tonight in the exhibition game.

Last Season

The Gators recorded an overall winning record of 19-15 in the 2022-23 season. They went 5-11 in SEC play and lost in the first round of the SEC tournament to the Kentucky Wildcats. This loss further extended their SEC title drought.

However, the Gators had a 3-game run in the WNIT last season before falling to Bowling Green 52-69.

Florida is coming off back-to-back winning seasons with hopes for another one.

Up Next

The first regular game of Florida’s season will be on Monday at 5:30 p.m. The Gators will host the North Florida Ospreys in the Stephen O’Connell Center.

Their last meeting was Dec. 21, 2020, in which Florida came away with an 89-64 win.