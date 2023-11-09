Gators Women’s Hoops Take on Bethune-Cookman

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team will host their second game of the regular season Thursday night against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Gators are 1-0, while Bethune is 0-1. In Gators’ history, the team has never lost to the Wildcats in their eight matchups since 1992. They last played on November 18, 2022. where Florida left with an 82-73 win.

The Undefeated Gators

In Florida’s season opener on Monday, they looked dominant against the University of North Florida Ospreys. After a slow first half, the Gators outscored the Ospreys 50-32 in the second half, finishing the game 82-65.

The Gators had a slow start in their exhibition on Nov. 1 as well, only leading by five points at the end of the first quarter. However, they managed to pick up the pace by the second quarter and beat Florida Southern 93-43.

Senior guard Aliyah Matharu dropped 20 points in her debut with the Gators. She also tallied 15 points on Monday. The Texas transfer averaged 12 points per game in her last season. Senior guard Leilani Correa had a team-leading 21 points against the Ospreys.

Bethune Blues

The Wildcats had a disappointing season opener against the UCF Knights on Monday. Bethune left Orlando with a 101-63 loss under its belt. Over the last 4:53 in the game, the team was only able to drop four points while the Knights had 20.

The tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in the O’Connell Center. Coverage on ESPN 98.1FM/850 AM starts at 5:40.