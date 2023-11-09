Missouri Hosts Tennessee in Top-20 SEC Showdown

Share Facebook

Twitter

As we reach the homestretch of the college football regular season, every game becomes crucial. The matchup between No. 17 Missouri (7-2) and No. 14 Tennessee (7-2) is one that will have major implications for the SEC. Both teams can make strides in their journey for SEC silverware with a win.

Final SEC road test of the season 🔜 Columbia, MO#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/rm2ipAQklk — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 8, 2023

Tennessee Tears it Up

Tennessee has had an impressive season thus far. The Volunteers have maintained a 7-2 record, which includes wins against Texas A&M and Kentucky. Their rushing attack has been potent as of late. The Vols are currently ranked at the top of both rushing offense and defense with 227.8 rush yards per game an only allowing 97.3 rush yards against them. A major contributor to this record is redshirt senior offensive lineman Ollie Lane. Lane has paved the way for the Vols rushing attack playing at all interior lineman positions throughout the season. Lane gave up no pressures in his first career game at center as well as his game playing left guard Tennessee has over 2000 rush yards on the season including 826 from Jaylen Wright. Here is what coach Josh Heupel had to say about Lane.

getting it done on the ground #GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/XlIOzuzKm4 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 7, 2023

Despite Tennessee’s success they have not been able to take down any top-level opponents this season. Their only major test was against Alabama in which they lost 34-20. This game against Missouri will be a heat check for the Vols, determining the real strength of their team. It’ll be a tough game for Tennessee, but should be seen as a must-win for their season. A win against Mizzou would also give them a great head of steam as they roll into their game against No. 1 Georgia the following week. Here’s what Heupel had to say about Missouri.

Menacing Missouri

Missouri has been arguably more successful than Tennessee this season. Missouri also comes in at 7-2 with tough wins against Kentucky and Kansas State to their name. Running back Cody Schrader has been one of the best backs in college football this year. Schrader has 919 yards on the season with an average of 5.7 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns. Schrader was recently nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. Quarterback Brady Cook has also been a standout. Cook has over 2400 yards and 16 touchdowns passing along with 173 yards and five touchdowns rushing. The offensive firepower has been a monumental part of their success, even keeping up with Georgia in their game last week.

It will be a tough test against the Vols, but it is one that will be welcomed. Tennessee has historically beaten down on Missouri, creating a sort of rivalry between the teams. Mizzou’s remaining schedule won’t be enough to make into the college football playoffs, but there is definitely a possibility to chase SEC silverware and a chance for revenge with a win this weekend. Here is what Mizzou coach Eliah Drinkwitz had to say about their recent struggles against the Vols.

Clash in Columbia

The two teams will meet in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday for what looks to be a tightly contested game. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.