The Orlando Magic head to Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets

The Orlando Magic will go head to head against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night in their first NBA in-season tournament game. The Game will start at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday’s game is crucial for both teams if they want a spot in the NBA in-season tournament.

Magic’s talented squad

The Orlando Magic are currently sitting as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. In the power rankings, the Magic are ranked 14th overall. This is a whole different Magic team that we haven’t seen in a long time. With a huge win against the Milwaukee Bucks the Magic look to add another crucial win against the Nets. The Magic are proving the league to be a big problem.

The Magic have a defensive rating of 105.8 which ranks 2nd in the league. Orlando is still looking for a way to get their offense going. They are ranked 22nd in points per game and 22nd in assists per game. As a team, the Magic are shooting 45.4% from the field which ranks 23rd in the NBA. For their three-point shooting, they rank 27th in the NBA shooting 33.1% from deep.

Magic Stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Magner have been leading this Magic team. This future star duo have been a problem for teams to guard. Banchero is leading the Magic in scoring and Assists. Banchero is averaging 18.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists. Magic’s second-leading scorer is Wagner averaging 18.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists. These two future stars can lead the Magic to the play-in tournament and possibly secure a playoff spot.

The projected starting five for the Magic are Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Rising Nets stars

The Brooklyn Nets are sitting just one game behind the Magic as the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference. In the Power rankings, the Nets are ranked 18th overall. This will be the Nets second in-season tournament game. They lost their first in-season tournament game against the Boston Celtics. They came off of a huge win against the Washington Wizards this past Sunday and look to add another big win to their season.

The Nets have a defensive rating of 113.2 which ranks 17th in the league. The Nets offense is a work in progress. Nets are ranked 15th in points per game and 11th in assists per game. The Nets are shooting 45.9% from the field which ranks 18th in the NBA. From behind the arc, the Nets are shooting extremely well. They are shooting 37% from deep. The Magic will have to keep the Nets off the three-point line if they want to win this game.

This Nets team is exciting to watch as rising star Cam Thomas continues to show out. Thomas already has four 30+ point games this season. Currently, Thomas is out with an Ankle injury. Nets star Mikal Bridges who was traded to the Nets last season has been a big part of the Nets offense. Thomas is the leading scorer for the Nets averaging 26.9 points per game. Bridges is the second-leading scorer for the Nets averaging 20.2 points per game.

The project starting five for the Brooklyn Nets are Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Cameron Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Injury Report

For the Orlando-Magic Markelle Fultz, Wendell Carter Jr., Garry Harris and Kevon Harris will not play due to injury.

For the Brooklyn Nets Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas will not play due to injury.