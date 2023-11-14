Third College Football Playoff Rankings Set to Release

Share Facebook

Twitter

The top eight teams in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings won for the second consecutive week. The third College Football Playoff rankings will release Tuesday night at 9 p.m.

You know what day it is! The latest College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will drop tonight on ESPN between games at the State Farm Champions Classic. ➡️ #CFBPlayoff Top 25

📅 Tuesday, November 14

⏰ Approximately 9 p.m. ET

📺 @espn

📱 #ESPN app 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/VNIEl8MRVi — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 14, 2023

AP Poll Top 4

The top four teams in the rankings are all 10-0, including No. 5 Washington. This marks the first time in the College Football Playoff rankings that five teams from “power conferences” have been perfect after 10 games.

No. 1 Georgia extended its streak of being the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 to 22 straight weeks on Sunday. The Bulldogs now have the second-longest run of being No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll. The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after dominating Ole Miss Saturday night 52-17 in what was a Top 10 matchup. This win may give Georgia the opportunity to jump Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the playoff rankings.

𝐇𝗼𝗺𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 Game 10 – Win Poster#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/erDbN43CjB — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 13, 2023

No. 3 Ohio State handled Michigan State with a 38-3 win. The Buckeyes face Minnesota Saturday, who recently surrendered 49 points to Purdue. in its most recent game. It is predicted they’ll fall one spot in the playoff rankings as Georgia defeated a ranked opponent. The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines, without Jim Harbaugh, earned a competitive win against No. 10 Penn State. While both have wins over Penn State, the Buckeyes have a win over Notre Dame, keeping Michigan ranked third.

Florida State and Washington Survive

No. 4 Florida State survived a close win against unranked rival Miami 27-20. Miami pulled within a score midway through the fourth quarter on an 85-yard touchdown reception from Jacolby George. Though, Florida State’s Keon Coleman earned a touchdown in a decisive situation to close out the win. Ultimately, the one score win may drop the Seminoles one spot after Washington defeated No. 18 Utah.

For the second time in program history, No. 5 Washington is 10-0. The Huskies made key plays to survive the upset bid against the Utes in Seattle Saturday. Their two consecutive wins may bring the Huskies into the top four.

What’s Next

The five undefeated teams will continue competition Saturday. Georgia will hit the road to face No. 21 Tennessee Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Michigan will take on Maryland at noon and Ohio State faces Minnesota. Florida State faces North Alabama and Washington will play Oregon State at 7:30 p.m.