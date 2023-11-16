Ole Miss Football Set to Host Louisiana Monroe

Share Facebook

After taking a loss last week to the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Ole Miss Rebels will look to bounce back this week as they host the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks. This is Ole Miss’ military appreciation game and kick off will be at noon EST.

Matchup History

These two squads have met four times before with Ole Miss emerging victorious in all four. The last time they saw each other was 2018 and the Rebels decimated the Warhawks 70-21. Current NFL stars D.K. Metcalf and A.J. Brown both caught touchdown passes in the game.

Ole Miss Last Time Out

Last week, the formerly No. 9 Rebels took an absolute beatdown from the Dawgs. Their 52-17 loss gave them a record of 8-2 and dropped them out of the top 10 to their new position of No. 13 in the NCAA . This victory allowed Georgia to claim the SEC East regular season title.

Despite striking first and putting seven on the board, the usually dynamic Ole Miss offense fell flat against one of the nations best defenses. The Rebels went into the locker room at halftime down by just two scores, but UGA came out ready to extend their lead. In the second half, the Dawgs outscored them 24-3.

Warhawks Last Time Out

Despite kicking off the 2023 season with two victories, it’s been a rough year for the Warhawks, who now have a record of 2-8 after losing eight in a row. Last week, they fell to Troy 45-14. By the end of the game, UL-Monroe’s defense seems to have just given up, allowing the Trojans to score three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Insight on Ole Miss

This week, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin spoke highly of his receiver trio; Tre Harris, Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade. All three players have over 600 yards receiving and Wade and Watkins have three touchdown grabs each while Harris leads the team with seven.

Looking Ahead

After their meeting, both teams will close out their regular seasons with a rivalry meeting. Ole Miss will head to Starkville to face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving. ULM will travel to Lafayette to face the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.