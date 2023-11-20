Jaguars Thrash Titans 34-14

Share Facebook

The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back from their loss last week with a 34-14 thumping of the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags offense put up 389 total yards and doubled the amount of first downs Tennessee had. Trevor Lawrence finished the game going 24-for-32 passing with 262 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence had a passer rating of 119.5, which is the fourth-best rating of his career. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The win puts Jacksonville atop of the AFC South with a 7-3 record.

Titans Quarterback Will Levis went 13-for-17 with 158 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Titans fall to 3-6 on the season as they sit last in the AFC South.

Scoring Summary

The scoring for the Jags started from a short field drive courtesy of a fumble recovery from their defense. The Jags finished with two fumble recoveries. Lawrence threw his first touchdown pass from third-and-goal from the three-yard line to Ridley. Two field goals from Jags kicker Brandon McManus made the score 13-0 going into the half.

The third quarter saw much more action on the scoreboard. The half started with a six minute touchdown drive capped off with a nine-yard touchdown run from Lawrence. After a quick three-and-out from the Titans. Lawrence lead another touchdown drive which was capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ridley. The Titans answered with their first points of the game. Levis completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins to make it 27-7 Jacksonville at the end of a quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the two teams alternate touchdowns. Lawrence finished a drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Levis threw for a two-yard touchdown pass from Jeffery Simmons to close out the game.

The Jaguars have a game with lot of playoff implications on Sunday as they have to travel to Houston to play the Texans. The Titans host the Panthers on Sunday.