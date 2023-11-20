Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram (17) celebrates with wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) after Ridley's late third quarter touchdown catch. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, November 19, 2023. The Jaguars led 13 to 0 at the half and walked away with a 34 to 14 win over the Titans. [© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK]

Jaguars Thrash Titans 34-14

bryanbromfield November 20, 2023 Football, Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL 25 Views

The Jacksonville Jaguars bounced back from their loss last week with a 34-14 thumping of the Tennessee Titans.

The Jags offense put up 389 total yards and doubled the amount of first downs Tennessee had. Trevor Lawrence finished the game going 24-for-32 passing with 262 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. Lawrence had a passer rating of 119.5, which is the fourth-best rating of his career. Calvin Ridley caught seven passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. The win puts Jacksonville atop of the AFC South with a 7-3 record.

Titans Quarterback Will Levis went 13-for-17 with 158 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown. The Titans fall to 3-6 on the season as they sit last in the AFC South.

Scoring Summary

The scoring for the Jags started from a short field drive courtesy of a fumble recovery from their defense. The Jags finished with two fumble recoveries. Lawrence threw his first touchdown pass from third-and-goal from the three-yard line to Ridley. Two field goals from Jags kicker Brandon McManus made the score 13-0 going into the half.

The third quarter saw much more action on the scoreboard. The half started with a six minute touchdown drive capped off with a nine-yard touchdown run from Lawrence. After a quick three-and-out from the Titans. Lawrence lead another touchdown drive which was capped by a 20-yard touchdown pass to Ridley. The Titans answered with their first points of the game. Levis completed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins to make it 27-7 Jacksonville at the end of a quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the two teams alternate touchdowns. Lawrence finished a drive with a five-yard touchdown run. Levis threw for a two-yard touchdown pass from Jeffery Simmons to close out the game.

The Jaguars have a game with lot of playoff implications on Sunday as they have to travel to Houston to play the Texans. The Titans host the Panthers on Sunday.

Tags

About bryanbromfield

Check Also

San Francisco 49ers Take Down Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their sixth loss of the season after falling 27-14 to …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties