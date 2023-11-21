CFB Top 25: Winners, Losers and Weirdos from Week 12

Share Facebook

With the final week of college football’s regular season around the corner, things are locking into place. CFB Top 25 contenders are all but decided, the bottom of the barrel has made itself known and teams in the middle are closing in on making or missing a bowl game. But week 12 of the college football season came in with just enough time to give fans a few more surprises. With that in mind, here are three winners, losers and weirdos from week 12:

Winners: No. 4 Washington Huskies

The Huskies being winners has really nothing to do with their win over fellow ranked opponent Oregon State. Washington has dominated the CFB op 25 all season, nothing new there. What has changed is the team breaking into the AP’s top four teams. This is not by merit. It is because of Jordan Travis’ injury. The validity of this boost will be touched upon directly below, but jumping into CFP range is certainly a win for the Huskies if no one else.

Losers: No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Like the Huskies, this has nothing to do with the Seminoles’ performance on the field in Week 12. It’s because the team’s star quarterback and essentially the heart of the team is now done with football forever at the hands of a brutal leg injury. This is obviously less than ideal for an undefeated team a win away from a playoff spot.

This does beg the question: Is FSU still a playoff team? Yes.

Football is a team sport. You have to give this team the credit it deserves for staying undefeated in a tough schedule. The Seminoles are a playoff team. Are they also going to be dominated and shot out of a cannon from the first round without Travis? Also yes. Definitely going to be a tough couple of pills to swallow in FSU’s future.

Weirdos: No. 24 James Madison Dukes

Let’s start by saying the Dukes still need a bowl game. But we cannot ignore the humor of this situation.

James Madison enters the week undefeated. The fans are swirling up gruff with the NCAA about bowl eligibility rules. College Gameday comes to town. JMU has received the “real competitive football team” treatment all week. The result? A loss to Appalachian State in overtime. Woof.

This game and loss are inconsequential. Nobody’s missing a bowl game or a playoff spot, nobody’s getting hired or fired. It’s just funny. And weird. Never change, JMU.