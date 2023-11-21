Heat, Adebayo Handle Bulls

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls sit on opposite sides of the NBA spectrum.

One one end, there’s the Heat: A perennial playoff contender who looks to be on the same path this year, maybe to an even greater degree. Their record sits at 9-5, two games back from first place in the Eastern Conference. All smiles.

Then there’s the Bulls: They want to be Miami and are aggressively failing. They have a 5-10 record and are two games back of a play-in spot. Disgruntled star(s) in the midst of trade rumors. No smiles.

And the tale of two very different teams continued Monday as the Heat cruised to a 118-110 victory in Chicago

How It Happened

Somebody photoshop the cape on this pic.twitter.com/1r3rBg6FR1 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 21, 2023

Bam Adebayo was key for Miami in all aspects of the win. He led the team in points, rebounds and assists with 23, eight and six, respectively. Nikola Vucevic matched his boards total for the Bulls, but Coby White mustered just 20 points while DeMar DeRozan got five assists to lead Chicago.

Jimmy Butler put up 16 points against his former team and led the Heat starters in plus/minus rating with a +17. Duncan Robinson continued to stay hot from beyond the arc, notching 18 of his 22 points from deep.

The Bulls struggled on offense, putting up just 45% from the floor and 29% from long range. The Heat took the win with a minimal amount of resistance.

What’s Next

Miami will face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are currently 7-6 and eighth in the East.

The Bulls will square off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.