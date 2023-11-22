Buccaneers and Colts Week 12 Match Up

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6) and the Indianapolis Colts (5-5) look to make a jump in the standings as they ace off Sunday.

Can Bucs Salvage Season?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off of a 27-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11.

The Bucs are currently third in the NFC South. They are just one game behind the New Orleans Saints who sit at the top of the division. With seven weeks remaining in the season, a struggling offense and up-and-down defense both have to improve for the team to get back on track. The Bucs started off strong in the first four weeks of the season with a 3-1 record. However, they’ve struggled since. Tampa is currently ranked 22nd offensively, averaging 304.7 yards per game. Additionally, the Bucs are ranked 26th in the league allowing 360 yards per game.

Tampa Bay will play its last seven games in the NFL’s weakest division. The team is looking to claim its third NFC South title, and quarterback Baker Mayfield will have to use his leadership skills to get this Bucs team back to the top.

Can Colts Make A Push?

Indianapolis has won two straight games, defeating the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots before its bye week.

The Colts are currently third in the AFC South but are only two games behind the division-leader Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis is having a hard time finding its rhythm on offense. After losing starting quarterback Anthony Richardson to a season-ending shoulder injury, Gardner Minshew stepped in for the injured Richardson. The team lost two straight after the Richardson injury, but Minshew has the Colts offense ranked 14th in the league, averaging 336.1 yards per game.

Defensively, opposing offenses have had no problem scoring on the Indianapolis defense. The Colts are ranked 25th in the league defensively, allowing 358.5 yards per game.

Whatever it Takes

The contest will take place Sunday at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.